Three York-Adams League wrestlers capture District 3 Class 2-A championships

Three years, three different different weight classes, three District 3 championships.

That a pretty fair track record for Biglerville junior Levi Haines.

The Canners standout captured his third consecutive district 2-A championship on Sunday with a 16-6 pounding of previously unbeaten Noah Frack in the title match.

Haines' latest title came at 145 pounds, after claiming the 106-pound crown as a freshman in 2019 and the 126-pound championship as a sophomore in 2020.

Haines improved to 21-0 on the season and 88-5 on his career, while Frack fell to 19-1 this season. Haines is a two-time 2-A state silver medalist.

Haines was one of three district 2-A champions from the York-Adams League, along with Littlestown's Connor Brown at 138 and Bermudian Springs' Savauri Shelton at 215.

In all, nine wrestlers from the Y-A League earned top-four finishes at the district 2-A meet, which qualified them for next Saturday's 2-A Southeast Regional Championship at Bethlehem Freedom High School.

Brown won his district championship with a 3-1 victory over Boiling Springs' Kobin Karper. For Brown, that avenged an 11-9 defeat to Karper in sectional action on Saturday. Brown, a senior, is now 20-1 this season and 108-28 for his career. Karper dropped to 19-1 on the year. It is Brown's second district 2-A title after winning at 113 pounds in 2020.

Shelton improved to 19-0 on the season by winning his title match over Berks Catholic's Brody Kline, 5-1. Kline fell to 16-2. Shelton, a senior, improved to 66-8 for his career. It is also his second 2-A district crown after winning at 220 last year.

Two other Bermudian Springs wrestlers managed runner-up district 2-A finishes: Brennan Schisler (132) and Hogan Swenski (285).

Schisler fell to Susquenita's Dominic Caldwell, 3-2, to fall to 16-3. Caldwell is 17-2. Swenski lost 3-1 to Bishop McDevitt's Riley Robell to drop to 18-1. Robell is 22-0.

Fairfield's Jacob Moyer, who won a district 2-A title a year ago, settled for third place this year at 285.

Two Littlestown wrestlers earned fourth-place finishes: Cameron Mingee (113) and Ayden Dillon (145), as did Hanover's Malcolm Gerlach (152).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.