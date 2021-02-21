SECTIONAL 3-A WRESTLING: Gettysburg takes title; Dressler, Gable, Leiphart shine

STEVE HEISER

The Gettysburg Warriors won the team title, Spring Grove’s Thomas Dressler reached a career milestone, Dallastown’s Brooks Gable gained a measure of revenge and Dover's Mason Leiphart picked up another championship.

Those were among the highlights Saturday during the District 3 Class 3-A Section 4 Wrestling Tournament at South Western High School.

Gettysburg, the Division II team champion and District 3 3-A team runner-up, rolled to the sectional title with 187 points.

Dressler, meanwhile, picked up his 100th career victory en route to cruising to the 172-pound championship with two pins and a technical fall. The senior is 19-1 on the season and 101-21 for his career.

Gable avenged his only loss of the season by downing Gettysburg’s Max Gourley in the 189-pound title match, 6-2. Gourley won the previous meeting this season between the senior standouts, 4-2. Both Gable (Air Force) and Gourley (Virginia Military Institute) have committed to NCAA Division I wrestling programs. Gable is now 21-1 on the season. Gourley fell to 27-2.

Leiphart, a junior, improved to 18-0 on the season with his third straight sectional title, this time at 120 pounds. He had two tech falls and a major decision en route to the crown.

Dressler’s effort helped Spring Grove finish second in the team standings at 124.5, while Gable helped Dallastown to a third-place finish at 105. York Suburban was fourth at 94 points, followed by Central York (67.5), Dover (66), New Oxford (57), Red Lion (49), Waynesboro (46.5), South Western (27), West York (14), Susquehannock (13), York Tech (3) and Northeastern (0).

In addition to Dressler, Spring Grove had three other sectional champions: Levi Snyder (19-1) at 106, Braxton Rice (15-4) at 113 and Ivan Vega (18-2) at 126.

Suburban got two individual sectional titles from Bryston Neidigh (20-1) at 132 and Noah Rice (13-3) at 145.

The other individual sectional champs were Dallastown’s Caden Dobbins (20-2) at 138, Central York’s Jeremiah Smith (16-5) at 152, Red Lion’s Ryan Fry (20-2) at 160, New Oxford’s Dylan Forbes (17-3) at 215 and Gettysburg’s Trevor Gallagher (24-3) at 285.

In addition to Gourley, Gettysburg had four other runner-up finishers on the way to the team sectional crown: Jared Townsend (21-7) at 152, Jacob Cherry (24-4) at 160, Nathan Ridgley (20-7) at 172 and Sam Rodriguez (19-3) at 215.

The other runner-up finishers from the Y-A League were Central York’s Elias Long (17-4) at 106, New Oxford’s Jerry Dattoli (13-4) at 113, Dallastown’s Zach Luckenbaugh (19-3) at 120, Dover’s Wyatt Dillon (10-5) at 126, Dallastown’s Ashton Deller (18-4) at 132, Central York’s Macon Myers (17-5) at 145 and Spring Grove’s Logan Herbst (16-3) at 285.

The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the District 3 Class 3-A Championships next Saturday, Feb. 27, at Spring Grove. That event also serves as the Southcentral Regional Championship.

