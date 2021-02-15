MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Gettysburg wrestling team falls just short in District 3 3-A final

STEVE HEISER

In a clash of wrestling titans, the Gettysburg Warriors fell just a little short on Monday afternoon.

Coach Chris Haines' Warriors and the Central Dauphin Rams faced off in a showdown of unbeaten powers for the District 3 Class 3-A team title.

In a match that started a 138, Gettysburg quickly fell behind 12-0, only to battle back with four straight victories for a 15-12 edge. The match remained close after that, and it was tied at 21-21 entering the final two bouts.

The top-seeded Rams, however, wrestling on their home mat, earned a major decision at 126 and a decision at 132 to capture a 28-21 victory, the district crown and a berth in the PIAA 3-A state tournament.

The Rams improved to 17-0, while third-seeded Gettysburg finished at 24-1. The Warriors were hoping to win a second consecutive district 3-A crown.

In a normal year, Gettysburg still would’ve qualified for the state tournament. This year, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a condensed postseason schedule, only district champions will advance to the state tournament.

Gettysburg was the only York-Adams League team to make the district field.

Central Dauphin now owns eight district 3-A team crowns, but this year’s title is the Rams’ first since 2013.

Gettysburg had rolled into the district final by dominating second-seeded Daniel Boone in a semifinal match at Central Dauphin on Monday, 40-21. The Rams won the other semifinal over fourth-seeded Hempfield, 43-12. Hempfield finished at 19-2 and Daniel Boone finished at 11-2.

In both 3-A and 2-A, the district semifinals were originally slated to start at 5 p.m. Monday, with the finals to follow. Because of an expected winter storm on Monday everning, however, the start time for the semifinals was moved up to noon Monday, with the finals following.

In the Central Dauphin match, Gettysburg got victories from Jacob Cherry (160, decision), Nathan Ridgley (172, pin), Max Gourley (189, decision), Sam Rodriguez (215, decision). Reed Miller (106, decision) and Montana DeLawder (120, decision).

Against Daniel Boone, the Warriors’ winners were Dalton Redden (132, decision), Ethan Dalton (138, major decision), Cherry (160, pin), Gourley (189, pin), Rodriguez (215, pin), Trevor Gallagher (285, decision), Miller (106, pin) and Gabriel Pecaitis (113, pin).

With his two wins on the day, Gourley improved to 24-1. The other Gettysburg wrestlers to go 2-0 on the day were Cherry (22-3), Miller (21-4) and Rodriguez (16-2).

In 2-A action at Northern Lebanon, second-seeded Boiling Springs captured the title with a 51-15 pounding of fourth-seeded Newport.

The Bubblers improved to 13-1 and clinched a 2-A state berth. Newport finished at 9-2.

In the semifinals, Boiling Springs beat third-seeded West Perry, 34-27, while Newport downed top-seeded Northern Lebanaon, 37-32. Northern Lebanon finished 14-2 and West Perry finished 16-3.

Boiling Springs has now won nine District 3 2-A team crowns. The Bubblers last district 2-A crown came in 2018.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Lancaster Catholic 50, York Catholic 23: At Lancaster, the Fighting Irish couldn't get its offense going against a strong Lancaster Catholic team. Luke Forjan had 11 points for YC. The Irish trailed 14-10 after one quarter, but then couldn't score more than six points in any of the ensuring quarters. LC improved to 13-2. YC is 7-5 and has lost three straight.

Lancaster Mennonite 63, Kennard-Dale 43: At Fawn Grove, the Rams dropped the nonleague contest, ending their four-game winning streak. K-D dropped to 10-4, while Lancaster Mennonite improved to 8-6. The Rams were led by Pierce Ragland (13 points), Koy Swanson (12 points) and Zach Orwig (10 points).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Columbia 76, York Tech 49: At Spry, Rhlyn Rouse led the Spartans by scoring 24 points. Tech fell to 4-9. Columbia improved to 10-3.

