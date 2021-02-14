District 3 partners with FloWrestling to livestream postseason tournaments

MALLORY MERDA

The (Carlisle) Sentinel (TNS)

District 3 has announced that FloWrestling will livestream all stages of the district individual wrestling championships, which begin this week.

The team championships held Monday will be livestreamed by the host school districts.

All six District 3 sectional wrestling tournaments on Saturday, Feb. 20, plus the District 3 Class 2-A individual wrestling championships at Central Dauphin East High School on Sunday, Feb. 21, will be livestreamed by FloWrestling. The website will also handle the streaming for the District 3 Class 3-A championships on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Spring Grove Area High School, which also serves as the PIAA Class 3-A southcentral regional.

No spectators will be allowed at sectionals or District 3 tournaments because of COVID-19 concerns.

It means FloWrestling will handle each stage of the individual wrestling postseason — from district sectionals through the PIAA state championships in a month.

District 3 also announced Friday afternoon that Central Dauphin East will now host the PIAA Class 2-A southeast regional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 27, replacing Bethlehem Freedom High School. And the district confirmed the sites its teams will head to for the PIAA super regionals, which will be held Saturday, March 6 — Altoona Area High School will host the 3-A west super regional, and Martz Hall, near Pottsville Area High School, will host the PIAA Class 2-A east super regional.

The PIAA individual championships will run Friday, March 12 (Class 2-A) and Saturday, March 13 (Class 3-A), with FloWrestling livestreaming both days.

The cost of a FloWrestling livestream subscription is $150 for a year and $12.50 for a month. Fans who subscribe after Sunday will be able watch the entire District 3 lineup, as well as the PIAA regional and state championships for the price of one month's subscription.