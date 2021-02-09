TUESDAY'S WRESTLING: York Suburban captures nonleague triumph over Central York

STEVE HEISER

Kenny Johnson registered a pin at 189 to lead York Suburban to a nonleague wrestling triumph over visiting Central York.

For the Panthers, Ethan Miller (215) and Ian Scully (285) each picked up pins.

In the premier bout of the night at 106, Suburban's Tyler Adams earned a 5-0 win over Elias Long in a battle of freshman standouts. Adams is now 15-1. Long fell to 15-2.

The Trojans were helped by five forfeit victories.

Suburban improved to 9-7 overall. Central fell to 7-11.

OTHER WRESTLING

Warwick 48, Eastern York 30: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights picked up five forfeit victories in the nonleague loss. Eastern fell to 5-5. Warwick is 4-12.

West Perry 51, Biglerville 24: At Biglerville, the Canners received pins from Josh Fulton (285), Levi Haines (145), Gage Bishop (152) and Ethan Slaybaugh (160) in the loss. Haines is 10-0.

