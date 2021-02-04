York County may not have any programs qualify for District 3 Team Wrestling Championships

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Time is running short for York-Adams League teams hoping to qualify for the District 3 Team Wrestling Championships.

As it stands now, only one Y-A team would qualify for the event, while York County would be left without a qualifier.

The district has announced the details for the 2021 team championships. Both the Class 3-A and 2-A events will be held on Monday, Feb. 15, at the home gym of the No. 1 seed in each class.

Only the top four teams in both 3-A and 2-A in the final district power ratings will qualify for this year's team championships. Those top eight teams will be determined following the completion of matches on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The qualifying fields in both classes were greatly reduced this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday afternoon, Gettysburg was the only Y-A school with a top-four rating. The Warriors (15-0) were No. 4 in 3-A. Gettysburg is the defending District 3 3-A champion. The only other Y-A team with a top-10 3-A rating is No. 9 Spring Grove (9-2). There were no Y-A programs in 2-A with a top-10 rating.

The team championships will consist of two semifinal matches at 5 p.m. Upon completion of the semifinals, the semifinal winners will meet in a championship. Only the champion will advance to the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships, which will be contested at date yet to be determined in late March, after the completion of the state individual championships.

At the moment, no spectators will be permitted at the district team championships. As a result, District 3 will work with the host sites to livestream the semifinals and championships in each classification. District 3, in a web post, said it will keep the public apprised of any changes.

Individual action: District 3 sectional individual action will be held as one-day tournaments at six schools — Governor Mifflin, Hempfield, Mechanicsburg and South Western in 3-A, and Central Dauphin East and Susquenita in 2-A — on Saturday, Feb. 20. In its website post, the district said back-up sites are in place if the host school is unable to accommodate the tournament because of COVID-19 issues.

The District 3 2-A individual championships will be conducted on Sunday, Feb. 21, at Central Dauphin East.

The District 3 3-A individual event, which also serves as the Southcentral Regional, will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Spring Grove. District 3 2-A wrestlers who qualify will compete in the Southeast 2-A regional at Bethlehem Freedom on the same day.

Individual qualifiers from both regions will advance to the PIAA Super Regionals on Saturday, March 6. Class 3-A will compete in the West Super Region while 2-A will compete in the East Super Region, both at sites to be determined.

The PIAA Individual Wrestling Championships will be one-day events at the Giant Center in Hershey with eight qualifiers per classification. Class 2-A will be held on Friday, March 12. Class 3-A will be held on Saturday, March 13.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by District 3.