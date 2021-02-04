THURSDAY'S WRESTLING: Gettysburg dominates in battle of Division II leaders

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Gettysburg appears headed for another York-Adams League divisional wrestling championship.

The Warriors rolled past visiting York Suburban on Thursday night, 57-15, in a battle of Division II unbeatens.

The Warriors now stand at 4-0 in the division. Suburban (8-7 overall) fell to 3-1 in the division.

Gettysburg won the Division I championship in 2020 before getting pushed down to D-II because of updated league enrollment figures. Suburban is the defending D-II champion.

The Warriors have D-II matches remaining at Kennard-Dale (0-11 overall) on Monday, Feb. 8, and at home vs. Northeastern (3-4) on Thursday, Feb. 11. Gettysburg will win the outright D-II title by sweeping those matches.

Gettysburg improved to 17-0 overall later in the evening with a 33-17 nonleague triumph over visiting Carlisle in a battle of strong District 3 Class 3-A programs. Carlisle fell to 10-3.

The Warriors are hoping to have some more matches when the regular season ends. They are No. 4 in the latest District 3 Class 3-A power ratings. The top four teams in the final power ratings will make the district field. Gettysburg is the defending District 3 3-A champion.

In Gettysburg's win vs. Suburban, Gettysburg got pins from Max Gourley (189), Trevor Gallagher (285), Gabe Pecaitis (113), Jacob Fetrow (126) and Dalton Redden (132). Zach Emory (120) picked up a pin for Suburban. In the premier bout of the Trojans-Warriors match, Gettysburg's Ethan Dalton edged Suburban's Bryson Neidigh at 138, 6-5. Dalton improved to 14-2. Neidigh fell to 13-1.

In the Warriors win vs. Carlisle, Jared Townsend (152) had the lone pin for Gettysburg. Gourley suffered his first loss of the season at 189, dropping a 14-7 decision to Colton Zimmerman, who is 11-2. Gourley fell to 16-1.

OTHER WRESTLING

Dallastown 51, New Oxford 21: At New Oxford, the Wildcats got pins from Hunter Bisking (285), Ashton Deller (132), Robert Hedglin (152), Blake Keim (160), Brooks Gable (189) and Andrew Smith (215). Zach Luckenbaugh had a tech fall for Dallastown at 120. New Oxford got pins Trent Uhler (106) and Hunter Shaffer (172). Gable's pin came in the third period over Dylan Forbes in a battle of unbeaten wrestlers. Both entered at 11-0. Dallastown is 7-5 overall and 2-1 in York-Adams Division I. New Oxford is 2-8 overall and 0-4 in the division.

Spring Grove 55, Red Lion 15: At Spring Grove, the first-place Rockets improved to 10-2 overall and 4-0 in York-Adams Division I. Red Lion fell to 9-11 and 2-2. Spring Grove got pins from Levi Snyder (106), Braxton Rice (113), Heath Smyser (120), Caleb Bowlin (152), Tommy Dressler (172) and Teague Conover (189). Red Lion got pins from Tristan Brenneman (145) and Ryan Fry (160).

Eastern York 53, Kennard-Dale 16: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights received pins from Zachary Dice (152) and Cameron Weidlich (126) to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. For the Rams, Avery Cummings (172) and Sam Pistoria (138) each picked up pins. Eastern York improves to 2-3 in the division and 5- overall.

Littlestown 39, Waynesboro 30: At Waynesboro, the Thunderbolts received pins from Ian Donihue (160), Dakota Kroft (172), Jeremy Gibhart (215) and Connor Rankin (285) to secure the nonleague victory. Littlestown improved to 5-2. Waynesboro fell to 3-10.

Mechanicsburg 36, West York 31: At West York, the Bulldogs got pins from Evan Jones (126), Tyler Bard (152) and Eli Lawless (215) in the nonleague setback. West York fell to 4-6. Mechanicsburg is 4-4.

Pequea Valley 37, York Tech 15: At Spry, the Spartans picked up two forfeit victories and a decision in dropping the nonleague contest. York Tech fell to 2-6 overall. Pequea Valley is 5-3.

Delone Catholic 29, Hanover 25: At Hanover, Connor Bauerline (120) picked up a technical fall to lead the Squires to the York-Adams Division III victory. For the Nighthawks, Dominic Taylor (132) picked up a pin. Delone is 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the division. Hanover 2-8 and 1-3.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.