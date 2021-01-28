THURSDAY'S WRESTLING: Gettysburg, York Suburban each remain unbeaten in Division II action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Thursday night, Gettysburg and York Suburban stayed on course for a likely showdown for the York-Adams Division II wrestling championship.

Both teams rolled to easy wins. Gettysburg dominated Eastern York at Wrightsville, 80-0, while Suburban rolled past visiting Kennard-Dale, 45-16.

Both the Warriors and the Trojans stand at 3-0 in the division. They are scheduled to face off next Thursday at Gettysburg. Suburban is the defending division champ, while Gettysburg won D-I a season ago before getting unwillingly pushed down to D-II because of enrollment figures.

Gettysburg is 15-0 overall, while Suburban is 6-3.

At Wrightsville, the Warriors received pins from Jared Townsend (152), Jacob Cherry (160), Nate Ridgley (172), Trevor Gallagher (285), Reed Miller (106), Gabe Pecaitis (113), Montana DeLawder (120), Jacob Fetrow (126), Dalton Redden (132), Ethan Dalton (138) and Tyler Withers (145).

At Suburban, Hayden Thoman (285) led the Trojans by picking up a pin. For the Rams, Bronson Leach (215) and Avery Cummings (189) each picked up pins.

OTHER WRESTLING

Spring Grove 60, New Oxford 9: At New Oxford, the Rockets received pins from Caleb Bowlin (152), Nizeah Mummert (160), Thomas Dressler (172), Teague Conover (189), Jeffrey Borman (285) and Jarod Baker (138) to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. For the Colonials, Connor Herring (145) picked up a pin. Spring Grove improved to 3-0 in the division and 7-1 overall.

Hanover 48, Fairfield 12: At Fairfield, the Nighthawks picked up eight forfeit victories to secure the York-Adams Division III victory. For the Green Knights, Kyle Davis (189) picked up the lone pin of the match.

Bermudian Springs 36, Littlestown 24: At Littlestown, the Eagles won to improve to 2-0 in York-Adams Division III. Littlestown dropped to 2-1 in the division. Bermudian gots pins from Savauri Shelton (215), Hogan Swenski (285), Coby Johnston (106), Jakson Keffer (126) and Brennan Schisler (132). Littestown's pins came from Cameron Mingee (113) and Connor Brown (138)

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.