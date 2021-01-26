TUESDAY'S WRESTLING: Spring Grove rolls to York-Adams Division I triumph vs. South Western

STEVE HEISER

Spring Grove took another stride toward the York-Adams League Division I wrestling championship on Tuesday night.

The Rockets rolled to a 47-18 victory over visiting South Western.

Spring Grove improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the division. The Mustangs, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the season, falling to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the division.

The Rockets were coming off a pulsating 27-26 division-opening triumph over Dallastown on Thursday in a match that may have been a showdown of the top two teams in the division.

On Tuesday vs. South Western, the Rockets received pins from Tommy Dressler (189), Braxton Rice (113), Ivan Vega (126) and Caleb Bowlin (152). Bowlin, Dressler, Vega, Logan Herbst (285) and Levi Snyder (106) each improved to 6-1 on the season for the Rockets.

For the Mustangs, Rob Utz (215), Bryson Coruzzi (138) and Luke Dewees (145) each picked up pins.

