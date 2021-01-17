WEEKEND WRESTLING: Gettysburg cruises to own tournament title, improves to 7-0 on season

STEVE HEISER

The Gettysburg wrestling team dominated its own duals tournament on Saturday, going 5-0 on the day.

In the finals, the Warriors beat Chambersburg, 39-23. The Warriors' other wins came over Biglerville (55-12), Palmyra (75-0), Red Lion (63-9) and Big Spring (63-9).

Gettysburg, the defending District 3 Class 3-A champion, improved to 7-0 in 2021.

Jared Townsend (152), Jacob Cherry (160), Max Gourley (189) and Trevor Gallagher (285) each went 5-0 on the day. Ethan Dalton (138), Tyler Withers (145), Reed Miller (106) and Montana DeLawder (120) each earned four wins in the tournament for Gettysburg.

Red Lion went 2-3 in the tournament. The Lions beat Palmyra, 48-25, and Big Spring. The match vs. Big Spring ended tied, 36-36, but Red Lion won on criteria by virtue of winning seven bouts, to six for Big Spring. The Lions fell to Gettysburg, Biglerville (40-36) and Chambersburg (55-12). Red Lion is now 6-5 overall. Tyler Bootier (126), Kyle Deisley (132) and Aaron Simpson (120) each had four wins for the Lions.

Biglerville, in addition to beating Red Lion and losing to Gettysburg, also lost to Chambersburg and Big Spring and beat Palmyra to finish the tournament at 2-3. Biglerville is 3-3 on the season.

OTHER WRESTLING

Central goes 1-1 at Waynesboro Duals: At the Waynesboro Duals, the Panthers beat the host school, 37-33, and lost to Boiling Springs, 45-22. The Panthers got two wins on the day from Ethan Miller (two pins at 215), Macon Myers (pin, major decision at 145), Elias Long (pin, major decision at 106) and Carter Davis (major decision, decision at 132).

West York 36, Kennard-Dale 18: At West York, the Bulldogs got pins from Evan Jones (126) and Tyler Bard (152). K-D got pins from Avery Cummings (172) and Bronson Leach (215). There were four double forfeits in the match. West York won four matches by forfeit, while K-D earned one forfeit win.

Trinity 55, York Tech 9: At Shiremanstown, Brayden Whitacre won a decision at 145 and Lacie Youngblood won by forfeit at 138 to account for Tech’s points.

Newport 67, Hanover 0: At Newport, the Nighthawks went winless in the match vs. Newport.

