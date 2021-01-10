WEEKEND WRESTLING: Two teams from York-Adams region on pause for 10 days for COVID issues

STEVE HEISER

The powerhouse Bermudian Springs wrestling program is shut down for 10 days because of a COVID-19 issue within the program.

The Eagles are on pause until at least Jan. 18. Bermudian was scheduled to open its 2021 season on Saturday at home vs. Dover, followed by matches on Tuesday at Fairfield and Thursday at York Tech. The Eagles are hoping to reschedule those matches.

Next Saturday, Jan. 16, Bermudian will be unable to reschedule five matches which were set for the Gettysburg Tournament vs. Big Spring, Chambersburg, Palmyra, Red Lion and the host team.

The Red Land wrestling team is also shut down for 10 days after the team reported a positive COVID-19 test Tuesday.

Wednesday, Red Land was informed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that the whole team would have to quarantine, according to PennLive. The Patriots will be able to return to practice Jan. 15 and are eligible to compete five days later.

Red Land was set to get the season underway Saturday with a quad-meet at Central Dauphin. The Patriots next match, barring anymore setbacks, will be Jan. 20 against Carlisle.

Dallastown goes 2-1 at Manheim Township: At the Manheim Township quad meet, Dallastown beat Cocalico (38-24) and the host team (43-18). The Wildcats fell to Exeter, 41-30. Ashton Deller (132), Caden Dobbins (138), Brooks Gable (189) and Hunter Bisking (285) each went 3-0 on the day for Dallastown.

Red Lion goes 3-2: In the Selinsgrove Duals on Sunday, Red Lion finished at 3-2. The Lions beat South Williamsport (39-32), Midd-West (57-17) and Mount Carmel (48-24). The Lions lost to Selinsgrove (48-20) and Northern Lebanon (45-26).

New Oxford has four champions at Conestoga Valley: At the Conestoga Valley tournament on Saturday, New Oxford came home with four individual champions: Jerry Dattoli (120), Cameron Herring (132), Connor Herring (152) and Dylan Forbes (189). New Oxford's Trenton Fitz finished second at 145.

Delone Catholic goes 1-1: At East Pennsboro, in a tri-meet, the Squires beat the host team, 36-30, and lost to Wilson, 52-20. Connor Bauerline (120), Domonic Giraffa (152) and Tate Neiderer (172) each earned two wins for Delone.

