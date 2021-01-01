Some York-Adams League wrestlers to watch during 2021 season

STEVE HEISER

The York-Adams League returns two state-medalist wrestlers from 2020.

The Y-A League is also expected to return a dozen state qualifiers from a season ago.

The most decorated returning Y-A wrestler is two-time state runner-up Levi Haines.

When the 2021 York-Adams League wrestling season finally gets off to its delayed start, there will be plenty of talented performers on the local mats.

The local league will return two state medalists from a year ago, including a PIAA Class 2-A runner-up, as well as a dozen state qualifiers.

Here’s a look at some of the top local wrestlers to watch in 2021:

Levi Haines, Biglerville: The junior Canners standout is undoubtedly the most decorated returning wrestler in the Y-A League. He’s a two-time state silver medalist in Class 2-A (at 106 pounds and 126 pounds) and a two-time District 3 2-A champion. He enters the season with a career record of 70-5 and will look for a breakthrough gold-medal state effort in 2021.

Connor Brown, Littlestown: Other than Haines, the Thunderbolts senior is the only other returning Y-A wrestler to win a state medal in 2020. He finished eighth in 2-A at 113 pounds, when he finished 31-8, including a District 3 2-A championship. He is 88-27 for his career.

Brooks Gable, Dallastown: The Wildcats senior won a District 3 3-A title in 2020 and qualified for the state 3-A event at 145 pounds. Gable has shown marked improvement over his career, going 16-19 as a freshman, 27-22 as a sophomore and 39-7 as a junior, good for an 82-48 career mark. He has committed to wrestle on the NCAA Division I level for Air Force, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Clay.

Mason Leiphart, Dover: The Eagles junior is a two-time District 3 3-A runner-up and a two-time state qualifier at 106 and 113. He finished 34-5 as freshman and 33-3 as a sophomore for a 67-8 career mark.

Caden Dobbins, Dallastown: The junior was a 3-A state qualifier as a sophomore at 106 when he finished 36-10. He is 64-28 for his career.

Dylan Forbes, New Oxford: The senior was state 3-A qualifier as a junior at 182 when he finished 32-11. His career mark is 75-41.

Thomas Dressler, Spring Grove: The senior is a two-time 3-A state qualifier. He was a District 3 3-A runner up at 170 pounds in 2020, when he finished 32-7. He is 82-20 for his career. Dressler is committed to wrestle for NCAA Division I Lock Haven.

Max Gourley, Gettysburg: The senior was a state 3-A qualifier as a junior at 182 when he finished 40-11. His career mark is 67-25.

Ayden Dillon, Littlestown: The senior was a state 2-A qualifier as a junior, going 30-13 at 132 pounds. He is 74-37 for his career.

Tate Neiderer, Delone Catholic: Neiderer may be better known as a football standout for the Squires, but the senior was a state 2-A qualifier as a junior, going 30-13 at 160 pounds. His career record is 66-36.

Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs: Like Neiderer, Shelton is also a football standout. The senior went 40-5 as junior at 220 pounds, winning a District 3 2-A championship and qualifying for states. He is 50-8 for his career.

Jacob Moyer, Fairfield: The Green Knights typically don’t have many wrestlers, but they do boast one seriously talented athlete in Moyer. The senior was a District 3 2-A champion as a junior at 285, and also a state qualifier, when he went 29-5. He is 68-26 for his career.

Missing: One wrestler missing from this list that some may have expected to see is Andrew Christie. Last year as a freshman for New Oxford, Christie was a 3-A state qualifier at 120 pounds, finishing 35-7. He has since transferred to Bishop McDevitt.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.