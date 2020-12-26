Legendary championship wrestler from Pennsylvania dies on Christmas Day at age 26

TOM HOUSENICK

The (Allentown) Morning Call (TNS)

Mikey Racciato, a three-time PIAA Class 2-A wrestling champion from Pen Argyl, died on Christmas Day. He was 26.

No details were available.

Pen Argyl is located in Northampton County in the eastern part of the state.

Racciato is the school and Lehigh Valley’s career wins leader, graduating in 2013 with a 184-8 record. He then was an Atlantic Coast Conference champion as a sophomore at Pitt at 149 pounds. He finished his college career at 64-38.

One of Racciato’s biggest college wins came against former Blue Mountain standout and NCAA finalist at Oklahoma State, Josh Kindig, propelling the Panthers in 2014 to one of their biggest dual-meet victories in program history.

Racciato was a four-time District 11 and three-time Southeast Regional champion (lost in 2010 regional final). His only state tournament loss was 9-8 to Shady Side Academy’s Frank Martellotti in the 2010 semifinals. He won PIAA crowns at 135, 138 and 145 pounds.

The Green Knight was a tremendously entertaining wrestler, often putting himself in dangerous positions only to thrill fans by reversing and often pinning his foes. He also was an effervescent personality, always smiling and enjoying life.

Racciato also was a standout two-way football player for Paul Reduzzi’s football program, teaming with current coach Brady Mutton and others to win consecutive District 11 Class 2A titles. He ran for nearly 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns in his senior season.