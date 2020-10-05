A York-Adams League school adds girls' wrestling as an official sport

STEVE HEISER

A York-Adams League member has joined the growing list of Pennsylvania schools to officially recognize and fund girls' wrestling as a varsity sport.

Gettysburg High School in Adams County became the first program in the local 23-member league to sanction the sport.

The decision by the Gettysburg Area School District is not entirely surprising. The Warriors' varsity wrestling program features one of the top girls' wrestlers in the nation in Montana DeLawder. She is ranked No. 1 in her weight class in the nation among female scholastic wrestlers.

Over the past three years, DeLawder has excelled while wrestling against the boys during high school career, compiling a 67-43 record heading into her senior season with Warriors.

Last March, she won the 2020 MyHouse Pennsylvania High School Girls State Wrestling Championships title at 122 pounds — an event that was not sanctioned by the PIAA.

“The approving of a girls' team here at Gettysburg means the world to not only me, but the past and present girls that have been in this program," DeLawder said in a news release issued by the Pennsylvania Girls High School Wrestling Task Force. "Gettysburg wrestling has had such a huge impact on my life, and I am very excited for the girls that will get to take advantage of this opportunity in the future. I am very grateful that girls will now be able to have the experiences I have had, but this time in a league of their own.”

Overall, eight schools in Pennsylvania have now decided to sponsor girls' wrestling. The task force, through its SanctionPA campaign, is striving to reach 100 girls' wrestling programs in the state. That is the number required by the PIAA before it will consider sanctioning a sport.

"Gettysburg wrestling has been involved in girls' wrestling for many years and to have a girls' team recognized and sanctioned is overwhelming," Gettysburg head coach Chris Haines said in the news release. "We are looking forward to helping lead the way for the sanctioning of girls' wrestling by the PIAA and helping to further advance girls' wrestling throughout the country."

Gettysburg becomes the fourth program in District 3 to sanction the sport, joining Annville-Cleona in Lebanon County, Governor Mifflin in Berks County and J.P. McCaskey in Lancaster County.

The other schools who have decided to sponsor girls' wrestling are Easton (Northampton County), North Allegheny (Allegheny County), Executive Education Charter School (Lehigh County) and Central Mountain (Clinton County). The North Allegheny team is coached by Northeastern High graduate Dan Heckert.

According to the task force, for the past five years, girls' wrestling has been the fastest-growing high school sport in the country. Mirroring national statistics, Pennsylvania high school wrestling has experienced a 100% growth of girls on high school boys’ teams in the past five years. All 12 PIAA districts have girls wrestling within their area schools. While there are 29 state high school associations sanctioning a girls' wrestling state championship, Pennsylvania does not yet have an official PIAA state tournament and has not sanctioned girls' wrestling as a sport.

“As the eighth school signs on to fund a girls' wrestling program, it is clear there is a strong desire and need to grow this sport in Pennsylvania," said Brooke Zumas, who is an assistant wrestling coach Parkland High School and chair of the task force. "It is inspiring to see the progressive thinking of school districts during a time where they could shelf new programs. We applaud and thank Gettysburg, and the other schools that have added programs in the past six months, for their leadership and advocacy for girls' wrestling in our state.”

