Red Land High Patriots (Photo: Courtesy)

It will be Hail to Pitt for Bryce Brennan.

The 132-pound Red Land grappler committed to the University of Pittsburgh, announced by the Patriots' wrestling account Thursday.

"The coaching staff is a big reason," Bryce Brennan said through email about what made him pick Pitt. "They have what I believe are the best coaches in the country. Also, the city is like no other and it felt like home."

Brennan was also in talks with Clarion, Lock Haven, West Virginia and Ohio State, but ultimately chose the blue and gold.

"My favorite thing about the campus was that there is always something to do," Brennan said. "It’s not like being out in the middle of the country, you can go find things to do."

The senior finished seventh in the state at 132 at the PIAA Class 3-A Wrestling Championships in early March and ended the season with a 31-7 record. He is 118-42 in his career for the northern York County school and has two state medals.

Pitt, coached by Keith Gavin, went 10-4 as a team and was gearing up for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships before it was canceled. Brennan will join Mechanicsburg grad Will Kaldes and Bishop McDevitt standout Cole Nye on the roster.