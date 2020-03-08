CLOSE West York senior Carly Gross becomes first commit for Lock Haven women's wrestling. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Six York-Adams League wrestlers earned PIAA state wrestling medals.

Biglerville's Levi Haines won a silver medal at 126 pounds in the Class 2-A event.

Gettysburg's Dylan Reinert was third at 171 pounds in the 3-A competition.

From York County, Susquehannock's Colby Romjue and Central's Mason Myers each took eighth in 3-A.

Susquehannock's Colby Romjue is congratulated by his coach, Aaron Trimpey, after winning a first-round PIAA Class 3-A first-round match on Thursday. Romjue would finish eighth in the state at 160.

HERSHEY — Competitors from the York-Adams League learned one clear lesson from the 2020 PIAA State Wrestling Championships.

There’s an awful lot of good competition out there in Pennsylvania.

Out of the 16 Y-A wrestlers that qualified for the 3-A state draw at the Giant Center in Hershey, only three returned home Saturday evening with medals.

Central York’s Mason Myers (132) and Susquehannock’s Colby Romjue (160) each earned eighth-place medals to lead the York County contingent, while Gettysburg’s Dylan Reinert represented Adams County well by taking home a bronze at 171.

Of that trio, only Reinert entered the draw as a District 3 champion. Myers and Romjue each earned their way into the field via third-place showings at districts.

The story was the same at 2-A, with only three Y-A wrestlers winning medals, with all three from Adams County. Biglerville's Levi Haines was second at 126, and his teammate, Blake Showers, was seventh at 138. Littlestown’s Connor Brown was eighth at 113.

Susquehannock's Colby Romjue is seen here in a PIAA Class 3-A first-round match on Thursday. Romjue would finish eighth in the state at 160 pounds.

Romjue: Perhaps the most ecstatic of the 3-A medal winners was Romjue.

After two years of building toward a coveted medal, the senior assured himself of a medal on Friday evening with a 4-0 victory over Carlisle’s Colton Zimmerman.

“The look on his face after he beat Zimmerman and knew he clinched a state medal was something I’ll never forget,” Susquehannock coach Aaron Trimpey said. “Right then it became real. We told him all this time that he can do it and it finally came true.”

While Romjue fell short in his final high school bout — he dropped a 5-3 decision to Dillion Sheehy of Council Rock North in the seventh-place match — it was clear that the Warrior senior has no regrets with his performance.

“This was the last match of my high school career,” Romjue said. “So I just wanted to go out and have fun and that’s it. It’s still a sport at the end of the day. It’s a lot of hard work, but at the end of the day it’s supposed to be fun and it was.”

Given a few minutes to reflect on his career, Romjue was nothing but grateful for all of those who helped and supported him over these past four years.

“My parents and especially my dad have just been a huge support for me,” Romjue said. “And this guy right here (Trimpey) … I couldn’t ask for a better coach. He got me all the help I need.”

While Romjue has yet to finalize his destination after high school, he does have a preference to compete again with his brother Joey at Seton Hill College.

“Yeah, that would be pretty cool to wrestle with him,” Romjue said. “But no decisions have been made just yet.”

Romjue finished the season at 32-5 and finished his career at 112-23.

Central York's Mason Myers, left, drags his opponent back on the mat during their first-round PIAA Class 3-A first-round match on Thursday. Myers would finish eighth in the state at 132 pounds.

Myers: Myers, also a senior, had his eyes set on being a part of the medal ceremony in Hershey all the way back in November.

While his vision had him higher up on the podium, the Panther standout was certainly proud of earning some hard-fought hardware.

“I did envision myself on that podium and not on the floor (where seventh- and eighth-place winners stand),” Myers said. “So it’s not sad or depressing, but maybe bittersweet.”

His seventh-place bout against Red Land’s Bryce Brennan was a rematch of a semifinal clash back at the District 3 meet. Brennan earned a 5-3 triumph in that bout.

Central York's Mason Myers, seen here at top in a file photo, finished his high school wrestling career with 124 wins.

Myers certainly fared better in the rematch, but a takedown with one second left on the clock cost the CY senior a chance at a seventh-place medal. The final was 3-1.

“I was pretty aggressive throughout the match, but I guess I just relaxed with a second to go,” Myers said. “And that’s what cost me the match.”

Despite the sour ending, Central York coach Seth Beitz couldn’t have been more proud of Myers’ performance this entire season.

“Mason is always trying to look to get a little bit better every day,” Beitz said. “And you love that as a coach to see that in a wrestler like that.”

Myers, who was a standout for the Central York football team as well, has narrowed his college selections down to either Millersville or York College for wrestling.

Myers' season ended at 37-6. His career record is 124-36.

Gettysburg's Dylan Reinert, seen here at top in a file photo, finished third in the PIAA Class 3-A Wrestling Championships at 171 pounds this season.

Reinert: Perhaps the most dominant wrestler throughout the entire Y-A this season, regardless of classification, was Reinert.

The senior was a favorite to be high up on the medal podium Saturday.

He was even seen as a potential finals opponent with Mifflin County’s Trey Kibe, who won the 2019 state title. While Reinert and Kibe did in fact square off Saturday evening, the eagerly-anticipated showdown happened not on the championship mat, but on the one directly next to it.

While Reinert wasn’t wrestling for a long-coveted state championship, he was able to rid himself of any angst from an 8-2 loss against Stroudsburg’s Lenny Pinto in the semifinals to make it to the bronze-medal contest.

“Losing earlier this morning definitely sucked,” Reinert said. “But it was just easy … I just forgot it. I hung out with my family playing cards and it was relaxing and just getting it off my mind.”

Kibe, who handed Reinert a bitter 4-2 defeat in sudden victory in last year’s quarterfinal round, was someone that Reinert was aiming to see again this time around. So even though it wasn’t for the color medal that he wanted, the second-chance victory was still plenty satisfying.

“It was a rematch from last year and that (match) really left a burning feeling in me,” Reinert said. “This was obviously not the placement match I wanted, but still it feels good.”

Reinert, a North Carolina State recruit, was able to neutralize Kibe throughout en route to a 5-2 victory.

Reinert, who took seventh in the state a year ago at 160, finished his senior season at 50-3 and finished his career at 164-21.

Class 2-A: In Class 2-A, Haines finished second in the state for a second straight season.

Haines won silver at 106 as a freshman, before bulking up to 126 as a sophomore.

He fell in the 2020 state finals to Ryan Crookham of Notre Dame Green-Pond, 7-2.

Haines finished the year at 30-4, with two of those losses to Crookham, who now owns two state titles in two seasons. Haines is 70-5 for his career.

Showers won his seventh-place match vs. Phillipsburg-Osceola's Chase Chapman, 10-7. It was his third state medal after finishing seventh in 2018 at 106 and eighth in 2019 at 120. He finished 2020 at 40-9 and finished his career at 138-38.

Brown dropped his seventh-place match to Athens' Gavin Bradley, 6-3. Brown, who earned his first-ever state medal, finished his junior season at 31-8. He is 88-27 for his career.

