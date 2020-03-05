Buy Photo Dallastown's Brooks Gable wrestles Ethan Kauffman of Mifflin County in the 145 pound, first round PIAA wrestling championship match, Thursday, March 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: John A. Pavoncello, The York Dispatch)

HERSHEY – Their respective paths were certainly not the same, but Susquehannock’s Colby Romjue and Dallastown’s Brooks Gable ended up at the same place Thursday evening at the PIAA Class 3-A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center.

Gable, the District 3 3-A champ at 145, battled some rust en route to a 6-0 victory in his first-round contest with Mifflin County's Ethan Kauffman.

Romjue, who placed third at 160 at the District 3 3-A meet, had to win a preliminary round battle with Matt Kidwell of Father Judge. After pulling out a 3-2 victory, Romjue earned a showdown in the first-round with Bellefonte Area’s Ethan Richner.

The warm-up match seemed to help Romjue as he was crisper in a rematch with Richner, who won last year’s quarterfinal clash. This time around Romjue was on his game as he claimed an exciting 8-4 triumph to move on to the quarterfinals.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Brooks Gable wrestles Ethan Kauffman of Mifflin County in the 145 pound, first round PIAA wrestling championship match, Thursday, March 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: John A. Pavoncello, The York Dispatch)

'Feeling it out': The Dallastown junior was on a tear throughout the postseason in claiming the Section IV and District 3 titles. A two-week layoff, however, seemed to have an effect on the Wildcat standout and his slow start.

“Feeling it out would probably be a good way to put it,” Gable said. “I definitely could have wrestled better, but I still had a good feel out there.”

Gable fended off a couple of takedown attempts from Kauffman throughout the match. The Dallastown 145-pounder, however, was quick enough to get out of harms way en route to victory.

“He had a couple of good shots in on me,” Gable said. “And I know I have to be a little bit faster, but overall I think my performance was OK.”

Romjue gets revenge: After placing second at the District 3 meet as a junior, Romjue needed to win his first two bouts before he met up with Richner in the quarterfinals.

Buy Photo Colby Romjue of Susquehannock slams Matt Kidwell of Father Judge to the mat during the 160 pound preliminary round of the PIAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: John A. Pavoncello, The York Dispatch)

This year, the rematch happened a round sooner, which may have been a big benefit for Romjue. Richner didn’t have a preliminary match so his first action came in the first-round bout.

Romjue, however, was able to shake off any rust and was in top gear for much of the contest.

“It is hard and it is tough,” Romjue said. “And you have to wrestle hard and wrestle six minutes through. We worked hard to try not to get out of position because up here it’s the little things that matter.”

Romjue raced out to the early lead on Richner, who won a 9-5 decision a year ago. A pair of injury time stoppages afforded Richner the opportunity to claim a position on the restart. Richner chose down and scored an escape to pull within 6-4, but Romjue iced things off with a takedown with 17 seconds left.

“I think to get a first match in and kind of blow my lungs out,” Romjue said. “It really helps to get my body warmed up.”

Not even a contact that popped out or an issue with a his bursa sac could stop Romjue in his rematch.

“This is just awesome,” he said. “I got here last year and I lost to (Richner). So this feels awesome because this is the one that counts. Senior year I’m letting it fly.”

Quarterfinals: Romjue and Gable are two of the four York-Adams League wrestlers that remained in contention for a gold medal Saturday evening. Joining those two in the quarterfinals is Gettysburg’s Luke Sainato (150) and Dylan Reinert (170).

Sainato cruised to a 10-0 major decision in his bout with Charles Everdale of Hazleton while Reinert dominated Austin Boaman of Owen J. Roberts winning by technical fall, 16-0.

Gable (39-5) will face Jared Keslar (33-8) of Connellsville. Keslar, the District 7 fourth-seed, won his preliminary match before upsetting top-seeded Antonio Petrucelli of Owen J. Roberts with a 5-0 decision.

Romjue (31-2) next battles Jack Blumer of Kiski Area. Blumer (37-2) is the District 7 runner-up.

Sainato (38-11) will face Marques McClorin of Erie Cathedral Prep. McClorin (37-5) is the District 10 runner-up.

Reinert (47-2) gets Eli Brinsky of South Fayette. Brinsky (36-4) is the District 7 third-place finisher.

Consolations: The other 12 Y-A wrestlers in 3-A will all have to battle through the loser’s bracket to secure a medal. That list includes both Cole Wilson of Northeastern and Dover’s Mason Leiphart.

Wilson got off to a good start against Pottsville's Wiley Kahler at 126, but seemed to tire late as he dropped a 10-8 decision in the sudden victory period.

Leiphart never got going in his match with Bethlehem Catholic’s Dante Frinzi at 113. Frinzi got Leiphart into some tough spot en route to an 11-0 major decision.

Both Leiphart and Wilson finished second at the District 3 event two weeks ago.

Buy Photo Dante Frinzi of Beth Catholic earns back points on Mason Leiphart of Dover in the 113 pound, first round match of the PIAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: John A. Pavoncello, The York Dispatch)

3-A

Preliminary Round

106 - Troy Hohman (Penn Trafford) dec. Caden Dobbins (Dallastown), 6-4 SV

126 - Andrew Harmon (Bethlehem Catholic) tech. fall Lance Beckner (New Oxford), 15-0 (5:57)

132 - Jordan Watters (West Allegheny) dec. Mason Myers (Central York), 3-2

152 - Ethan Baney (South Western) maj. dec. Domenic D'Agostino (Interboro), 14-4

160 - Colby Romjue (Susquehannock) dec. Matt Kidwell (Father Judge), 3-1

182 - Jake Marnell (Hazleton) pinned Dylan Forbes (New Oxford), 5:10

285 - Nasier Spellman (York Suburban) pinned Logan Holland (Blue Mountain), :47

First Round

113 - Dante Frinzi (Bethlehem Catholic) maj. dec. Mason Leiphart (Dover), 11-0

120 - Nathan Lucier (Coatesville) dec. Andrew Christie (New Oxford), 4-1

126 - Wiley Kahler (Pottsville) dec. Cole Wilson (Northeastern), 10-8 SV

132 - Trenton Donahue (DuBois) dec. Tim Uhler (New Oxford), 5-2

145 - Brooks Gable (Dallastown) dec. Ethan Kauffman (Mifflin County), 6-0

152 - Luke Sainato (Gettysburg) maj. dec. Charles Everdale (Hazleton), 10-0

152 - Cole Spencer (Pine Richland) dec. Ethan Baney (South Western), 9-2

160 - Colby Romjue (Susquehannock) dec. Ethan Richner (Bellefonete Area), 8-4

170 - Angel Garcia (Mariana Bracetti) dec. Thomas Dressler (Spring Grove), 1-0

170 - Dylan Reinert (Gettysburg) tech. fall Austin Boaman (Owen J. Roberts), 16-0 (3:23)

182 - Donovan McMillon (Peters Township) dec. Max Gourley (Gettysburg), 6-5

285 - Hunter Catka (Sun Valley) pinned Nasier Spellman (York Suburban), 1:08

Friday’s Quarterfinals

145 - Brooks Gable (39-5, Dallastown) vs. Jared Keslar (33-8, Connellsville)

152 - Luke Sainato (38-11, Gettysburg) vs. Marques McClorin (37-5, Erie Cathedral Prep)

160 - Colby Romjue (31-2, Susquehannock) vs. Jared Blumer (37-2, Kiski Area)

170 - Dylan Reinert (47-2, Gettysburg) vs. Eli Brinsky (36-4, South Fayette)

Consolation First Round (loser eliminated)

106 - Dominic Flatt (Solanco) dec. Caden Dobbins (Dallastown), 3-1

113 - Javien DeLeon (Liberty) dec. Mason Leiphart (Dover), 6-1

120 - Rafael Portilla (Carlisle) dec. Andrew Christie (New Oxford), 4-2

126 - Cole Wilson (Northeastern) maj. dec. Lance Beckner (New Oxford), 12-1

132 - Mason Myers (Central York) dec. Ethan Szerencsits (Northampton), 6-3

132 - Quinn Tobin (Spring-Ford) de. Tim Uhler (New Oxford), 7-2

170 - Thomas Dressler (Spring Grove) dec. Cade Clancy (Manheim Township), 9-2

182 - Timmy Smith (Central Dauphin) dec. Dylan Forbes (New Oxford), 7-1

182 - Max Gourley (Gettysburg) pinned Garrett Starr (DuBois), 4:28

2-A

Preliminary Round

132 - Nate Yagle (McGuffey) dec. Ayden Dillon (Littlestown), 10-5

138 - Blake Showers (Biglerville) dec. Chase Chapman (Philipsburg-Osceola), 10-6

160 - Alex Taylro (Bellwood-Antis) tech. fall Tate Neiderer (Delone Catholic), 16-1 (3:31)

285 - Marvin Beatty (Marion Center) pinned Jake Moyer (Fairfield), 2:31

First Round

*113 - Connor Brown (Littlestown) dec. Bryent Johnson (Port Allegheny), 6-3

*126 - Levi Haines (Biglerville) pinned Gabe Gramly (Mifflinburg), 2:49

*138 - Kaden Cassidy (Bedford) tech. fall Blake Showers (Biglerville), 17-1 (3:22)

220 - Jake Ryan (Mount Union) pinned Savauri Shelton (Bermudian Springs), 2:25

Consolation First Round (loser eliminated)

132 - Hayden Ward (Canton) dec. Ayden Dillon (Littlestown), 7-1

160 - Daveion Say (Grove City) pinned Tate Neiderer (Delone Catholic), 1:33

*220 - Savauri Shelton (Bermudian Springs) pinned Johnathan Wolfe (Jefferson-Morgan), :53

285 - Mitch Miles (Laurel) pinned Jake Moyer (Fairfield), 1:00

