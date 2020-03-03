Story Highlights Twentyithree wrestlers from the Y-A League will participate in the state playoffs.

Dallastown's Brooks Gable won a District 3 title.

Fifteen of the wrestlers will participate in the 3-A draw.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Brooks Gable, front, wrestles Gettysburg's Jared Townsend in the 145 pound weight class during the York-Adams League District 3, Class 3-A wrestling section four championships at South Western High School in Hanover, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Gable would win by decision 9-2. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

After an exciting season, 23 York-Adams League wrestlers will embark upon Hershey starting Thursday for the right to earn a PIAA medal.

In total, 15 local grapplers will participate in the 3-A draw, while eight additional wrestlers are entered in the 2-A bracket.

A total of three Y-A individuals enter the draw as District 3 champions. That list includes Dallastown standout Brooks Gable (145) as well as Gettysburg teammates Luke Sainato (152) and Dylan Reinert (170).

Notables to look out for: While those three figure to be favored to be on the medal stand Saturday, a handful of other notables around the York area could be poised for a surprise or two.

Dover’s Mason Leiphart suffered his first loss of the season two weekends ago in the 113-pound District 3 3-A title match against Cumberland Valley’s Ben Monn. The normally offensively explosive Leiphart was held in neutral throughout the title bout by Monn, who claimed a 5-0 decision.

As a freshman, Leiphart failed to place at last year’s state meet despite an impressive 34-5 record. As a sophomore, the Eagle standout enters the draw with a 33-1 mark.

While Leiphart was disappointed at the district finals, so too was Northeastern’s Cole Wilson. A nosebleed early in his title bout with Central Dauphin’s Josh Miller set the Bobcat standout on his heels.

He eventually needed to have a bandage placed over his entire nose, making it much harder to breath. While Wilson did mount a late comeback, he fell short in surrendering a 9-5 decision.

Wilson can put those memories behind him with an outstanding run at the state meet starting Thursday. As a sophomore, Wilson placed fourth in the state, but last year he missed the podium completely.

Now, in his final go-round as a senior, the Campbell University recruit has his eyes set on gold. Wilson enters the draw with a 34-3 mark, which includes 28 victories by pinfall.

Central York’s Mason Myers hopes to continue the recent trend of Panthers winning medals at the state meet. Michael Wolfgram, who is now at West Virginia University, finished fourth as a junior and third as a senior last year.

Myers, who is making his first venture to the state draw in Hershey as a senior, is also 34-3 on the season. The Panther standout fell by a 5-3 decision in the semifinals to eventual champion Bryce Brennan of Red Land before claiming third-place at districts.

Another one to watch is York Suburban’s Nasier Spellman. A Section IV winner, Spellman placed fourth at 285 at the District 3 meet.

Buy Photo York Suburban's Nasier Spellman, left, wrestles Dallastown's Hunter Bisking in the 285 pound weight class during the York-Adams League District 3, Class 3-A wrestling section four championships at South Western High School in Hanover, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Spellman would pin Bisking at 2:55. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

While Spellman (22-5) lost two matches at districts, both were to Garden Spot’s Charles Martin. In the quarterfinal round, Spellman suffered a heart-wrenching 7-6 setback. In the third-place bout, Martin was able to earn a fall in the second period.

Those losses to Martin were the only one’s Spellman has suffered in 2020, where he is 15-2.

Following is a list of Y-A wrestlers who qualified for the state draw with their District 3 (3-A) or Southeast Regional (2-A) finish as well as their weight class.

3-A

Brooks Gable (Dal) – 1st 145

Luke Sainato (Get) – 1st 152

Dylan Reinert (Get) – 1st 170

Mason Leiphart (Dov) – 2nd 113

Cole Wilson (NE) – 2nd 126

Tim Uhler (NO) – 2nd 132

Andrew Christie (NO) – 3rd 120

Mason Myers (CY) – 3rd 132

Ethan Baney (SW) – 3rd 152

Colby Romjue (Sus) – 3rd 160

Max Gourley (Get) – 3rd 182

Lance Beckner (NO) – 4th 126

Caden Dobbins (Dal) – 4th 106

Dylan Forbes (NO) – 4th 182

Nasier Spellman (YS) – 4th 285

2-A

Connor Brown (Lit) – 2nd 113

Levi Haines (Big) – 2nd 126

Savauri Shelton (BS) – 2nd 220

Blake Showers (Big) – 4th 138

Ayden Dillon (Lit) – 5th 132

Jake Moyer (F) – 5th 285

Tate Neiderer (DC) – 6th 160

Trenton Harder (BS) – 6th 152

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.