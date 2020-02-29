. (Photo: .)

Eight York-Adams League Class 2-A wrestlers are moving on to the PIAA Tournament.

None of the eight, however, could manage a championship at the PIAA Southeast Regional at (Bethlehem) Freedom High School.

The top six finishers in each weight class move on the state tournament, set for March 5-7 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The Y-A League did leave with three runner-up finishers: Littlestown's Connor Brown at 113, Biglerville's Levi Haines at 126 and Bermudian Springs' Savauri Shelton at 220.

All three runners-up, however, got shut out in their title matches. Notre Dame-Green Pond's Brett Ungar beat Brown, 8-0. Another Notre Dame-Green Pond wrestler, Ryan Crookham, beat Haines, 9-0. Crookham won the 120-pound 2-A state title a year ago, while Haines was a state runner-up at 106. Wilson's Kolby Flank beat Shelton, 6-0.

Biglerville's Blake Showers finished fourth at 138.

Earning fifth-place finishes were Littlestown's Ayden Dillon (132) and Fairfield's Jake Moyer (285).

Local wrestlers finishing sixth were Delone Catholic's Tate Neiderer at 160 and Bermudian Springs' Trenton Harder at 152.

