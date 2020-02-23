CLOSE West York senior Carly Gross becomes first commit for Lock Haven women's wrestling. York Dispatch

Buy Photo Dallastown's Brooks Gable, top, wrestles Garden Spot's Gunner Gehr in the 145 pound weight class during PIAA District III, Class 3-A wrestling championships at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Gable would win 7-0 by decision. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

SPRING GROVE — Saturday was finally Brooks Gable’s time to shine.

He was born into a family with an older brother, Clay, who won a state title, and a father, Dave, who is among the all-time great coaches in the area.

When you have such well-known relatives, it can sometimes be difficult to emerge from their rather large shadows.

Brooks Gable, however, found his moment in the sun at the District 3 Class 3-A Wrestling Championships at Spring Grove High School Saturday.

The Dallastown 145-pounder dominated the field over the two-day draw. Brooks Gable earned a pin in his first-round match before scoring shutout decisions in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Wrestling in front of a big York County crowd, Brooks Gable continued his roll against Gunner Gehr of Garden Spot in the title match. The Wildcat junior racked up three takedowns to go with an escape to earn the crown at 145 with a 7-0 decision to claim his first-ever district title and improve to 38-5 on the season.

Brooks Gable was one of three Y-A wrestlers to earn 3-A gold Saturday. The other two came from Y-A D-I champion Gettysburg. Luke Sainato (152) and Dylan Reinert (170) also earned first-place finishes. Sainato improved to 35-11, while Reinert stands at 46-2.

Four other Y-A wrestlers won 2-A crowns at Central Dauphin East: Littlestown's Connor Brown at 113, Biglerville's Levi Haines at 126, Bermudian Springs' Savauri Shelton at 220 and Fairfield's Jake Moyer at 285.

That gave the Y-A League a total of seven district wrestling champions.

“My goal was always to win this,” Brooks Gable said. “And I’ve been driven all season to try to accomplish that.”

Moving down in weight: For most of the season, Brooks Gable wrestled at either 152 or 160. The plan that was in place before the season, however, was for Gable to get down to 145 by the end of the team season.

The experience and success against heavier opponents certainly paid off. His closest match during the postseason was a 3-0 decision over J.T. Hogan of Daniel Boone in the quarterfinals.

“Yeah, there’s a bunch of really tough guys at (152),” Brooks Gable said. “And it was nice to compete with them for a while.”

One advantage that Gable has over nearly every other wrestler out there is a brother and mentor who has been through it all before. Clay Gable won the 171-pound state title back in 2009 before heading into the Air Force Academy.

The closeness between the two not only has benefited Clay and Brooks, but also Dave, who is Dallastown’s head coach.

“I think that it’s nice that he has someone else who’s been through it,” Dave Gable said. “And that’s better than someone like me, who is just his dad and his coach, so Clay and Brooks' relationship has been a really nice thing.”

Gold for Gettysburg duo: The manner in which Sainato and Reinert won their first District 3 3-A titles Saturday came in polar-opposite fashion.

For Sainato, his route to the 152-pound title took nearly every second of his contest.

For Reinert, his victory at 170 was pretty much assured before he even took the mat.

Sainato trailed Central Dauphin’s Tye Weathersby 3-0 heading into the final two-minute period. Two stalling calls against Weathersby in the final period drew the Warrior standout within a point as the final 20 seconds ticked off the clock.

With just three seconds left, Sainato was able to secure a late takedown to earn a 4-3 triumph in thrilling fashion.

Reinert’s run at 170 could hardly be any more anti-climactic.

His opponent in the final, Spring Grove’s Thomas Dressler, wrestled Friday and Saturday morning through a worrisome shoulder injury. When it came time to decide what to do, Dressler and Rockets coach Tyke Conover opted to play it safe for health reasons, leaving Reinert the title by injury default.

“This weekend (Dressler) just tweaked his shoulder again,” Conover said. “And at the end of the day, this is all about getting ready for the next tournament and we just didn’t really feel like the risk of aggravating it any further was worth it.”

There is no doubt that Dressler would have loved to face Reinert again for a fourth time this season. And not just for the revenge factor, but also to try and become the first wrestler to win a District 3 title in his own gymnasium. Dressler is now 31-5 this season, with four of those losses to Reinert.

“It’s hugely disappointing,” Dressler said. “It’s here in my home town and it’s a rivalry. I got to wrestle him three times already this year and I definitely would have liked to wrestle him again.”

If both Dressler and Reinert keeping winning, there could certainly be a fourth clash in the future at the PIAA meet.

“That would be great,” Dressler said.

The good news for Dressler is that the state tournament begins in just under two weeks. Both Conover and Dressler are hoping that is enough time to allow the injury to heal.

Other notable Y-A finishes in 3-A: Gable’s win at 145 ended a tough streak for Y-A wrestlers in the 3-A finals.

At 113, Dover’s Mason Leiphart saw his unbeaten string end at the hands of Cumberland Valley’s Ben Monn, who won by a 5-0 decision. Leiphart is now 33-1.

At 126, Northeastern standout Cole Wilson suffered a disappointing finish for a second year in a row. Wrestling almost the entire match with a bloody nose that required several minutes of stoppages, Wilson (34-3) was never able to get ahead of Central Dauphin’s Josh Miller, who scored a 9-5 decision.

At 132, New Oxford’s Tim Uhler battled Red Land’s Bryce Brennan tough over the six minutes, but came up short in a 6-4 setback. Uhler is now 33-5.

Y-A champions in 2-A: In Class 2-A, Brown edged Hamburg's Parker Davidson 3-2 for his crown. The junior improved to 27-4.

Haines won his second straight district title with a 19-4 technical fall over Brandywine Heights' Noah Frack. The sophomore standout is now 25-2.

Shelton improved to 36-2 by winning his championship bout, 10-3, over Bishop McDevitt's Devyn Clair.

Moyer is 26-1 after earning a third-period pin over Bishop McDevitt's Saywer Morgan in the final.

Shelton and Moyer are both juniors.

Bermudian's Trenton Harder fell short in his bid for a second consecutive district title, losing in a decision in the 152-pound final to Bishop McDevitt's Tyler Martin. The senior Army recruit dropped to 33-4.

State 3-A qualifiers: In total, 15 wrestlers qualified for the PIAA 3-A draw starting Thursday, March 5, at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Three others finished fifth Saturday and are listed as the first alternates should any of the District 3 qualifiers have to withdraw before the tournament.

They are:

Brooks Gable (Dal, 38-5), 1st, 145.

Luke Sainato (Get, 35-11), 1st 152.

Dylan Reinert (Get, 46-2), 1st 170.

Mason Leiphart (Dov, 33-1), 2nd 113.

Cole Wilson (NE, 34-3), 2nd 126.

Tim Uhler (NO, 33-5), 2nd 132.

Andrew Christie (NO, 35-5), 3rd 120.

Mason Myers (CY, 34-3), 3rd 132.

Ethan Baney (SW, 30-5), 3rd 152.

Colby Romjue (Sus, 29-2), 3rd 160.

Max Gourley (Get, 39-9), 3rd 182.

Lance Beckner (NO, 26-16), 4th 126.

Caden Dobbins (Dal, 36-8), 4th 106.

Dylan Forbes (NO, 32-9), 4th 182.

Nasir Spellman (YS, 22-5), 4th 285.

First-Alternates

Nathan Ridgley (Get, 40-11), 5th 160.

Mason Lewis (Dov, 32-5), 5th 138.

Brady Pitzer (SG, 26-16), 5th 145.

Class 2-A regional qualifiers: In Class 2-A, the top seven finishers in each weight class advanced to the South Eastern Regional tournament at (Bethlehem) Freedom High School next weekend (Feb. 28-29). The top six finishers there qualify for states. Fifteen Y-A wrestlers moved on to the regional. The local 2-A regional qualifiers are:

Connor Brown (Litt, 27-4), 1st, 113.

Levi Haines (Big, 25-2), 1st, 126.

Savauri Shelton (BS, 36-2), 1st, 220.

Jake Moyer (FF, 26-1), 1st, 285.

Trenton Harder (BS, 33-4), 2nd, 152.

Blake Showers (Big, 33-5), 3rd, 138.

Hogan Swenski (BS, 33-7), 3rd, 182.

Nate Dandridge (EY, 25-9), 3rd, 285.

Brennan Schisler (BS, 29-9), 4th, 126.

Tate Neiderer (DC, 27-8), 4th, 160.

Bronson Rineholt (KD, 28-10), 4th, 220.

Dominic Taylor (Han, 18-12), 6th, 120.

Isaac Buser (EY, 27-10), 6th, 182.

Ayden Dillon (Litt, 26-9), 7th, 132.

Jeremy Gebhart (Litt, 17-13), 7th, 220.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.