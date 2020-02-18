CLOSE

Spring Grove defeated South Western, 43-18, during the Rockets' annual 'Take Down Cancer' match. Head coach Tony Miller discussed the team's victory and participation in the event afterwards.

PHOTOS: Central York vs Spring Grove wrestling
Past and present Rockets wrestlers sign a banner for Coach Tony Miller after his 300th win, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Spring Grove wrestling coach Tony Miller celebrates his 300th win with the Rockets after defeating Central York 47-13, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Spring Grove's Clay Baker slams Brett Morgan of Central York to the matt during the 126lb match, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Spring Grove's Ryan Miller, right, pulls Jose Vasquez of Central York into position for back points in the 195lb match, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Spring Grove's Chance Jackson, top, moves to pin Aidan Reed of Central York in the 145lb match, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Spring Grove's Nathan Young pins Devin Gaffney of Central York in the 220lb match, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Spring Grove Wrestling, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Spring Grove Wrestling, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Spring Grove Wrestling, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Spring Grove Wrestling, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Spring Grove Wrestling, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Spring Grove Wrestling, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Spring Grove Wrestling, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Spring Grove Wrestling, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Spring Grove Wrestling, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Spring Grove Wrestling, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Spring Grove Wrestling, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Spring Grove Wrestling, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Spring Grove Wrestling, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Tony Miller will become a hall of famer on Saturday.

    That's when the former Spring Grove High School head coach will be inducted into the District 3 Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

    The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at Spring Grove High, which will play host to the District 3 Class 3-A Championships this weekend.

    Miller resigned as the Rockets' head coach after the 2018 season for family reasons, although he has remained an assistant under current Spring Grove head coach Tyke Conover.

    YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING: New Spring Grove coach hopes to continue Tony Miller's success

    Miller led the Rockets to a serious run of local success over his two-plus decades as head coach. 

    Just 25 when he took over, Miller guided the Rockets to 14 York-Adams Division I titles and coached seven District 3 champions and 14 state medalists during his 21-year career. He also coached Brian Polashuk to the 125-pound PIAA Class 3-A state championship in 2006. 

    Miller finished his Spring Grove tenure with 331 career dual-meet wins.

    The others set for induction are Harrisburg's Mike Khan, Steelton's William "Sonny" Mills, Lititz's Ken Oswald, Northern Lebanon's Earl Stoddard and Garden Spot's Jeff Witwer. 

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

