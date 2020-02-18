CLOSE Spring Grove defeated South Western, 43-18, during the Rockets' annual 'Take Down Cancer' match. Head coach Tony Miller discussed the team's victory and participation in the event afterwards.

Story Highlights Saturday, Tony Miller will be inducted into the District 3 Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The former Spring Grove High School head coach has 331 career dual-meet victories.

Miller's teams also won 14 York-Adams Division I championships.

Buy Photo Spring Grove wrestling coach Tony Miller celebrates his 300th win with the Rockets after defeating Central York 47-13, Thursday, December 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Tony Miller will become a hall of famer on Saturday.

That's when the former Spring Grove High School head coach will be inducted into the District 3 Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at Spring Grove High, which will play host to the District 3 Class 3-A Championships this weekend.

Miller resigned as the Rockets' head coach after the 2018 season for family reasons, although he has remained an assistant under current Spring Grove head coach Tyke Conover.

Miller led the Rockets to a serious run of local success over his two-plus decades as head coach.

Just 25 when he took over, Miller guided the Rockets to 14 York-Adams Division I titles and coached seven District 3 champions and 14 state medalists during his 21-year career. He also coached Brian Polashuk to the 125-pound PIAA Class 3-A state championship in 2006.

Miller finished his Spring Grove tenure with 331 career dual-meet wins.

The others set for induction are Harrisburg's Mike Khan, Steelton's William "Sonny" Mills, Lititz's Ken Oswald, Northern Lebanon's Earl Stoddard and Garden Spot's Jeff Witwer.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.