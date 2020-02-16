CLOSE West York senior Carly Gross becomes first commit for Lock Haven women's wrestling. York Dispatch

Story Highlights The District 3 Class 3-A Section IV Tournament was held at South Western.

Northeastern's Cole Wilson and Gettysburg's Dylan Reinert became four-time champs.

Dover's Mason Leiphart and York Tech's Jacob Sharp continued unbeaten seasons.

York Suburban's Nasier Spellman stormed from the No. 4 seed to win a championship.

Buy Photo York Suburban's Nasier Spellman, top, wrestles Dallastown's Hunter Bisking in the 285 pound weight class during the York-Adams League District 3, Class 3-A wrestling section four championships at South Western High School in Hanover, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Spellman would pin Bisking at 2:55. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Buy Photo Northeastern wrestler Cole Wilson John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Cole Wilson and Dylan Reinert became four-time sectional champions.

Mason Leiphart and Jacob Sharp continued unbeaten seasons.

Nasier Spellman stormed from a No. 4 seed to win the 285-pound title.

And Gettysburg produced four champions, four runners-up and 10 district qualifiers.

Those were the highlights from the District 3 Class 3-A Section IV Championships at South Western High School over the weekend.

Gettysburg cruised to the team title with 243 points, while Dallastown was second at 194.5, crowning two champions. The Wildcats advanced eight to districts.

The top four finishers in each weight class at South Western advanced to the district event.

Dallastown was followed in the standings by: Spring Grove (third place, 163.5 points, seven district qualifiers), South Western (fourth place, 142 points, six district qualifiers), New Oxford (fifth place, 136 points, two champions, four district qualifiers), York Suburban (sixth place, 122.5 points, one champion, five district qualifiers) and Dover (seventh place, 101.5 points, two champions, two district qualifiers).

Northeastern's Wilson claimed his fourth straight district crown with an emphatic 18-second pin in the 126-pound championship match after not allowing a point in his first two matches. Wilson, a Campbell University recruit, is now 31-2 and is the first wrestler in Bobcats history to win four sectional crowns.

Buy Photo Gettysburg's Dylan Reinert, top, wrestles Spring Grove's Thomas Dressler in the 170 pound weight class during the York-Adams League District 3, Class 3-A wrestling section four championships at South Western High School in Hanover, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Reinert would win by major decision 11-2. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Gettysburg's Reinert improved to 42-2 by winning the 170-pound crown, triumphing by major decision in the final. Reinert is a North Carolina State recruit.

Dover sophomore Mason Leiphart stands at 30-0 after winning the 113-pound crown. He also won by major decision in his title match.

York Tech senior Jacob Sharp climbed to 23-0 after grabbing a pin in his championship match at 220 pounds.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

York Suburban's Spellman, a first-year wrestler as a senior, was the only competitor at South Western to claim a crown without being either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. He downed the No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed enroute to the championship, including a pin in the title match.

The other champions at South Western were:

Caden Dobbins, 106, Dallastown, sophomore, 33-6.

Andrew Christie, 120, New Oxford, freshman, 31-4.

Timothy Uhler, 132, New Oxford, senior, 31-3.

Mason Lewis, 138, Dover, senior, 28-3.

Brooks Gable, 145, Dallastown, junior, 34-5.

Luke Saintato, 152, Gettysburg, senior, 33-11.

Colby Romjue, 160, Susquehannock, senior, 24-1.

Max Gourley, 182, Gettysburg, junior, 34-8.

Samuel Rodriguez, 195, Gettysburg, sophomore, 23-6.

Bermudian wins 2-A title at Susquenita: Bermudian Springs, meanwhile, edged West Perry for the District 3 Class 2-A Section I title at Susquenita.

The Eagles finished with 189 points with two champions, two runners-up and nine district qualifiers.

West Perry finished with 188 points.

No other York-Adams team finished in the top eight in the team race.

Trenton Harder (152, senior, 31-3) and Savauri Shelton (220, junior, 33-2) won Bermudian's sectional titles.

The other 2-A sectional champs from the Y-A League were Littlestown junior Connor Brown at 113 (24-4), Biglervile sophomore Levi Haines at 126 (22-2) and Fairfield junior Jake Moyer at 285 (23-1).

The top six finishers in each class at Susquenita advanced to the district event.

The upcoming District 3 Championships are divided into two sites this season and are set for Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, with the 2-A action taking place at Central Dauphin East and the 3-A competition at Spring Grove High School.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.