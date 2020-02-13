CLOSE West York senior Carly Gross becomes first commit for Lock Haven women's wrestling. York Dispatch

Story Highlights District 3 sectional wrestling action is set for Friday and Saturday.

The Class 3-A York-Adams wrestlers will compete at South Wesern.

The Class 2-A York-Adams wrestlers will compete at Susquenita.

Two Y-A wrestlers are unbeaten: Dover's Mason Leipart and York Tech's Jacob Sharp.

Dover's Mason Leiphart, left, and Gettysburg's Jacob Fetrow wrestle in the 106-pound weight class during PIAA District 3 Section IV action at South Western High School on Feb. 16, 2019. Both wrestlers are top sectional seeds this season. Leiphart enters sectional action with a 27-0 record.

The first step on the road to Hershey starts Friday.

Hundreds of wrestlers from across the York-Adams League will begin the individual postseason this weekend with sectional action.

The individual journey will end Saturday, March 7, with the PIAA Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.

To get to Hershey, the local wrestlers will have to perform at least moderately well in sectionals this weekend.

The Class 3-A Y-A wrestlers will compete in Section IV at South Western. That 14-team section is made up almost entirely of Y-A programs, with Waynesboro being the only school in the field not from York or Adams counties. The top four finishers in each weight class at South Western will advance to the District 3 3-A Tournament. There are four sections in 3-A.

The local 2-A wrestlers will compete in Section I at Susquenita, which features 17 teams, including eight from the Y-A League. Because there are only two 2-A sections in District 3, six wrestlers in each sectional weight class in 2-A will move on districts.

The individual sectional seedings were determined Wednesday night by the coaches involved.

Here are some interesting notes to emerge from those meetings:

Two still unbeaten: Only two Y-A wrestlers will enter sectional action with both No. 1 seeds and unblemished 2020 records.

Both are in Class 3-A, but neither comes from one of the local powerhouse programs.

Dover sophomore Mason Leiphart carries a 27-0 record into 113-pound action, while York Tech senior Jacob Sharp is 20-0 at 220 pounds.

Dover finished at 11-9 overall this season as a team, while Tech was 11-12.

Gettysburg's Dylan Reinert, top, battles Dallastown's Hunter Sweitzer earlier this season. Reinert enters 2020 sectional wrestling action with a 39-2 record.

Three teams with three No. 1 seeds: Three local teams enter sectionals with a trio of top-seeded wrestlers.

It’s not surprising that two of those teams earned Y-A division team titles this season — D-I champion Gettysburg in 3-A and D-III champion Bermudian Springs in 2-A.

The third team with three tops seeds is a bit surprising — South Western in 3-A.

The Warriors’ top seeds are senior Dylan Reinert (39-2) at 170, junior Max Gourley (31-8) at 182 and junior Jacob Fetrow (19-8) at 106. The Eagles’ top seeds are senior Trenton Harder (28-3) at 152, junior Hogan Swenski (28-5) at 182 and junior Savauri Shelton (30-2) at 220.

South Western’s top-ranked wrestlers are senior Tommy Morris (25-3) at 285, senior Ethan Baney (24-3) at 152 and sophomore Robert Utz (23-4 at 195). The Mustangs were 12-6 as a team this season, but finished just 3-3 in Y-A D-I.

Dallastown's Brooks Gable, left, and Gettysburg's Luke Sainato wrestle earlier this season. Gable owns a 31-5 record entering sectional acton this weekend. He is one of four York-Adams League wrestlers with at least 30 wins this season.

Big winners: Four Y-A wrestlers will enter sectionals as a No. 1 seeds while also owning 30-plus wins.

They are Shelton, Reinert, Gourley and Dallastown junior Brooks Gable (31-5) in the 145-pound class in 3-A.

Nine more area top-seeded wrestlers have 25 or more wins.

In 2-A, they are Swenski, Harder and Biglerville senior Blake Showers (28-3 at 138).

In 3-A, they are Utz, Morris, New Oxford freshman Andrew Christie (27-4 at 120), Northeastern senior Cole Wilson (28-2 at 126), Central York senior Mason Myers (28-1 at 132) and Dover senior Mason Lewis (25-3 at 138).

Returning state medalists: Four of the local No. 1 seeds are returning state medalists.

Harder finished sixth in 2019 in 2-A at 152, while Reinert was seventh in 3-A at 160 and Showers was eighth in 2-A at 120.

The other returning state medalist is Biglerville sophomore Levi Haines, who finished second a year ago in 2-A at 106 while finishing 40-1.

This year, Haines moved up 20 pounds in weight class has struggled with injury, but he’s still 19-2 and the No. 1 seed at 126 in the 2-A sectional at Susquenita.

Haines and Harder earned District 3 2-A titles a season ago.

Going D-I in college: Several of the top-seeded seniors will go on to wrestle at the NCAA Division I level in college once the 2020 high school season is over.

Baney and Wilson are headed to Campbell, while Reinert is going to North Carolina State and Harder is committed to Army.

Other top seeds: The other top seeds from the Y-A League in the 2-A sectional at Susquenita who haven’t been previously mentioned are Hanover junior Dominic Taylor (15-8) at 120 and Fairfield junior Josh Moyer (20-1) at 285.

In the 3-A sectional at South Western, the other top seed is Susquehannock senior Colby Romjue (21-1) at 160.

In all, the Y-A League took seven of the 14 No. 1 seeds in the 2-A sectional at Susquenita and took all 14 No. 1 seeds in the 3-A sectional at South Western. A total of 13 Y-A schools have at least one No. 1 seed in the two sections.

Sectional lineups and schedules: The 3-A sectional lineup at South Western features Central York, Dallastown, Dover, Gettysburg, New Oxford, Northeastern, Red Lion, South Western, Spring Grove, Susquehannock, Waynesboro, West York, York Suburban and York Tech.

The other 3-A sectionals are at Gov. Mifflin, Hempfield and Mechanicsburg.

The Y-A teams at the 2-A sectional at Susquenita are Bermudian Springs, Biglerville, Delone Catholic, Eastern York, Fairfield, Hanover, Kennard-Dale and Littlestown. The other teams in the 17-team section are Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro, Halifax, James Buchanan, Newport, Susquenita, Trinity, Upper Dauphin and West Perry.

The other 2-A sectional is at Central Dauphin East.

Action at each of the sectionals, in both 3-A and 2-A, starts at 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

The District 3 Championships are divided into two sites this season and are set for Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, with the 2-A action taking place at Central Dauphin East and the 3-A competition at Spring Grove High School.

