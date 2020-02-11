. (Photo: .)

The West York wrestling team picked up a 47-14 nonleague triumph at Hanover on Tuesday evening.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-13 overall. Hanover fell to 4-8.

The Bulldogs received pins from Tyler Bard (138), Elijah Lawless (195), Logan Aldinger (220) and Gordon Lewis (285).

For the Nighthawks, Amir Benson (160) picked up a pin.

