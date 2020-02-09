CLOSE West York senior Carly Gross becomes first commit for Lock Haven women's wrestling. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Dallastown went 2-2 in the PIAA Class 3-A Wrestling Tournament.

The Wildcats finished the season at 17-5.

Four Dallastown wrestlers each picked up three inidividual victories.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Zach Luckenbaugh, back, is seen here in a file photo in action against Gettysburg's Reed Miller. Luckenbaugh won three matches in four meets for the Wildcats during PIAA Class 3-A action from Thursday through Saturday. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Dallastown wrestling team fell short of a state championship over the weekend, but the Wildcats did return from Hershey’s Giant Center with a pair of victories and the top performance of any District 3 team in the event.

The District 3 runner-up Wildcats opened the PIAA Class 3-A event with wins over District 12 champion Father Judge on Thursday (49-23) and District 1 champion Spring Ford on Friday (37-28).

That’s when coach Dave Gable’s Wildcats ran into state powerhouse Nazareth in the semifinals on Friday night. Dallastown dropped a 59-6 decision to Nazareth, which would go on to roll to the 3-A state championship. Nazareth outscored its four PIAA foes, 216-40, including a 38-21 decision over District 7 champion Waynesburg in the title match.

That loss to Nazareth dropped the Wildcats into the consolation bracket, where they suffered a 41-24 loss to District 10 champion (Erie) Cathedral Prep to end their season at 17-5. Cathedral Prep would go on to finish fourth after a 45-15 loss to District 11 runner-up Bethlehem Catholic in the 3-A third-place match.

In the loss to Cathedral Prep, the Wildcats got decisions from Zach Luckenbaugh (113), Adam Karlie (120), Hunter Sweitzer (160) and Andrew Smith (195). Robert Hedglin (170) and Blake Feeney (182) won by forfeit.

Over the course of the tournament, Luckenbaugh, Karlie, Feeney and Hunter Bisking each grabbed three wins. Each of Bisking’s wins at 285 came by pin.

Hunter Sweitzer, Andrew Smith, Sam Druck and Brooks Gable each picked up two wins for Dallastown.

District 3 3-A champion Gettysburg finished the event at 1-2 to finish at 22-2 overall. The Warriors entered the tournament unbeaten but lost their opener to Canon McMillan, the third-place team from District 7, 45-18, on Thursday night, before rebounding for a 41-33 consolation win over District 4 champion Williamsport on Friday. Gettysburg’s season ended with a 29-22 consolation loss to Spring Ford later Friday.

In 2-A, District 10 champion Reynolds won the crown with a 34-27 win vs. District 4 champ Southern Columbia in the final. District 5 champ Chestnut Ridge won the third-place 2-A match over District 11 champ Saucon Valley, 36-31.

