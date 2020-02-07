CLOSE West York senior Carly Gross becomes first commit for Lock Haven women's wrestling. York Dispatch

Buy Photo Dallastown's Blake Keim wrestles Mike Palinkas of Father Judge during the 138 pound bout, Thursday, February 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Dallastown High School's run toward a potential state wrestling team championship came to an end on Friday night at Hershey's Giant Center.

After two wins to open the state tournament, the Wildcats fell to a powerhouse Nazareth outfit in the PIAA Class 3-A semifinals on Friday night, 59-6.

Nazareth, the District 11 champion, came into the match ranked No. 1 in the state.

Dallastown, meanwhile, was unranked but had earned two state wins to advance to the semifinals, beating District 12 champion Father Judge in the first round on Thursday night, 49-23, and then defeated District 1 champion Spring Ford on Friday afternoon, 37-28.

Dallastown, the District 3 runner-up, fell to 17-4.

Nazareth has now run roughshod over all of its PIAA foes, pounding Garnet Valley, 69-3, in the first round and blasting District 7 runner-up Seneca Valley in the quarterfinals, 50-10.

Dallastown will now drop into the consolation bracket and at 11 a.m. Saturday will face the winner of the 9 a.m. Saturday consolation match between Canon McMillan (the third place team from District 7) and District 10 champion (Erie) Catedral Prep. Dallastown, with two wins on Saturday, can still finish third in the state.

In Friday's win over Spring Ford, Dallastown got pins from Ashton Deller (126), Hunter Sweitzer (170) and Hunter Bisking (285). Brooks Gable won by major decision at 160, while Caden Dobbins (106), Zach Luckenbaugh (113), Adam Karlie (120), Sam Druck (145) and Blake Feeney (220) each won by decision.

Against Nazareth, Bisking accounted for all of Dallastown's points with a pin at 285.

Gettysburg earns consolation win: District 3 champion Gettysburg, meanwhile, saw its season end on Friday, going 1-1 on the day.

Friday morning, the Warriors stayed alive in the state 3-A consolation bracket with a 41-33 victory over District 4 champion Williamsport.

In the first round Thursday, previously unbeaten Gettysburg ran into a buzz saw in Canon McMillan, dropping a 45-18 decision.

Then on Friday morning, in the win over Williamsport, Gettysburg got pins from Tyler Withers (126), Nathan Ridgley (160), Devin Compton (170), Dylan Reinert (182) and Max Gourley (195).

In its next consolation match on Friday evening, Gettysburg fell to Spring Ford, 29-22, ending Gettysburg's season at 22-2.

Gourley had Gettysburg's only pin vs. Spring Ford.