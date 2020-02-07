CLOSE West York senior Carly Gross becomes first commit for Lock Haven women's wrestling. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Dallastown's wrestling team beat Spring Ford on Friday afternoon, 37-28.

That win moved the Wildcats to Friday night's PIAA Class 3-A semifinals.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Dallastown will face Nazareth, the No. 1 3-A team in the state.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Andrew Smith pints Zachary Bayer of Father Judge to win the 195 pound bout of the PIAA Class 3-A first-round wrestling tournament, Thursday, February 6, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Dallastown Wildcats are in the PIAA Class 3-A Wrestling Team Championship semifinals and are just two wins from a state title.

That's the good news.

Next, the Wildcats face their biggest challenge of their season.

Dallastown, the District 3 runner-up, moved to 17-3 on the season on Friday afternoon with a 37-28 quarterfinal triumph over District 1 champion Spring Ford at Hershey's Giant Center.

That earned the Wildcats a semifinal berth opposite District 11 champion Nazareth, which is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3-A in the Trib/HSSN poll.

Nazareth has run roughshod over its first two PIAA foes, pounding Garnet Valley, 69-3, in the first round and blasting District 7 runner-up Seneca Valley in the quarterfinals, 50-10. The win over Seneca Valley was especially impressive since SV came into the match ranked No. 4 in the state in 3-A.

Unranked Dallastown will face Nazareth at 8 p.m. Friday back the Giant Center.

In Friday's win over Spring Ford, Dallastown got pins from Ashton Deller (126), Hunter Sweitzer (170) and Hunter Bisking (285). Brooks Gable won by major decision at 160, while Caden Dobbins (106), Zach Luckenbaugh (113), Adam Karlie (120), Sam Druck (145) and Blake Feeney (220) each won by decision.

Dallastown had opened PIAA action on Thursday with a 49-23 beating of District 12 champion Father Judge.

Gettysburg earns consolation win: District 3 champion Gettysburg, meanwhile, stayed alive in the state 3-A consolation bracket with a 41-33 victory over District 4 champion Williamsport on Friday morning.

In the first round, previously unbeaten Gettysburg ran into a buzz saw in Canon McMillan, dropping a 45-18 decision Thursday night to the third-place team from District 7.

In the win over Williamsport, Gettysburg (22-1) got pins from Tyler Withers (126), Nathan Ridgley (160), Devin Compton (170), Dylan Reinert (182) and Max Gourley (195).

In its next consolation match, Gettysburg will face Spring Ford at 6 p.m. Friday. The Warriors would figure to have an excellent chance to win that match, since it swept Dallastown in two meetings this season. Of course, the Wildcats beat Spring Ford on Friday afternoon (see above).

