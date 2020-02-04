CLOSE

West York senior Carly Gross becomes first commit for Lock Haven women's wrestling. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: Dallastown, Gettysburg vie for D3, Class 3A team wrestling title
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Dallastown's Caden Dobbins, back, and Gettysburg's Jacob Fetrow wrestle in the 106 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Fetrow would win by decision 2-1 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Caden Dobbins, back, and Gettysburg's Jacob Fetrow wrestle in the 106 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Fetrow would win by decision 2-1 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Michael Klinger, left, and Gettysburg's Nathan Ridgley wrestle in the 170 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Ridgley would win by major decision 10-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Michael Klinger, left, and Gettysburg's Nathan Ridgley wrestle in the 170 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Ridgley would win by major decision 10-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Jordan Brabham, right, and Gettysburg's Dylan Reinert wrestle in the 185 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Reinert would pin Brabham at 1:18 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Jordan Brabham, right, and Gettysburg's Dylan Reinert wrestle in the 185 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Reinert would pin Brabham at 1:18 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Blake Feeney, back, and Gettysburg's Max Gourley wrestle in the 195 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gourley would win by decision 2-1 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Blake Feeney, back, and Gettysburg's Max Gourley wrestle in the 195 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gourley would win by decision 2-1 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Blake Feeney, front, and Gettysburg's Max Gourley wrestle in the 195 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gourley would win by decision 2-1 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Blake Feeney, front, and Gettysburg's Max Gourley wrestle in the 195 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gourley would win by decision 2-1 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Andrew Smith, front, and Gettysburg's Samuel Rodriguez wrestle in the 220 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Rodriguez would win by major decision 12-3 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Andrew Smith, front, and Gettysburg's Samuel Rodriguez wrestle in the 220 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Rodriguez would win by major decision 12-3 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Andrew Smith, left, and Gettysburg's Samuel Rodriguez wrestle in the 220 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Rodriguez would win by major decision 12-3 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Andrew Smith, left, and Gettysburg's Samuel Rodriguez wrestle in the 220 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Rodriguez would win by major decision 12-3 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Hunter Bisking, back, and Gettysburg's Trevor Gallagher wrestle in the 285 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Bisking would win by decision 7-5 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Hunter Bisking, back, and Gettysburg's Trevor Gallagher wrestle in the 285 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Bisking would win by decision 7-5 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Caden Dobbins, left, and Gettysburg's Jacob Fetrow wrestle in the 106 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Fetrow would win by decision 2-1 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Caden Dobbins, left, and Gettysburg's Jacob Fetrow wrestle in the 106 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Fetrow would win by decision 2-1 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Zach Luckenbaugh, back, and Gettysburg's Reed Miller wrestle in the 113 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Luckenbaugh would win by major decision 8-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Zach Luckenbaugh, back, and Gettysburg's Reed Miller wrestle in the 113 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Luckenbaugh would win by major decision 8-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Zach Luckenbaugh, back, and Gettysburg's Reed Miller wrestle in the 113 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Luckenbaugh would win by major decision 8-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Zach Luckenbaugh, back, and Gettysburg's Reed Miller wrestle in the 113 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Luckenbaugh would win by major decision 8-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Adam Karlie, back, and Gettysburg's Montana DeLawder wrestle in the 120 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Karlie would win pin DeLawder at 1:27 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Adam Karlie, back, and Gettysburg's Montana DeLawder wrestle in the 120 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Karlie would win pin DeLawder at 1:27 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Ashton Deller, back, and Gettysburg's Tyler Withers wrestle in the 126 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Deller would win by decision 13-7 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Ashton Deller, back, and Gettysburg's Tyler Withers wrestle in the 126 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Deller would win by decision 13-7 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown head wrestling coach Dave Gable watches his team compete against Gettysburg during the District 3 Class 3-A Team Wrestling Championship at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the title, 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown head wrestling coach Dave Gable watches his team compete against Gettysburg during the District 3 Class 3-A Team Wrestling Championship at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the title, 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Anthony Carulli, right, and Gettysburg's Ethan Dalton wrestle in the 132 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Dalton would pin Carulli at 5:58 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Anthony Carulli, right, and Gettysburg's Ethan Dalton wrestle in the 132 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Dalton would pin Carulli at 5:58 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Anthony Carulli, right, and Gettysburg's Ethan Dalton wrestle in the 132 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Dalton would pin Carulli at 5:58 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Anthony Carulli, right, and Gettysburg's Ethan Dalton wrestle in the 132 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Dalton would pin Carulli at 5:58 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Blake Keim, left, and Gettysburg's Jacob Cherry wrestle in the 138 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Cherry would win by major decision 12-4 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Blake Keim, left, and Gettysburg's Jacob Cherry wrestle in the 138 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Cherry would win by major decision 12-4 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Sam Druck, back, and Gettysburg's Jared Townsend wrestle in the 145 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Druck would win by decision 7-3 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Sam Druck, back, and Gettysburg's Jared Townsend wrestle in the 145 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Druck would win by decision 7-3 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Brooks Gable, left, and Gettysburg's Luke Sainato wrestle in the 152 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gable would win by decision 4-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Brooks Gable, left, and Gettysburg's Luke Sainato wrestle in the 152 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gable would win by decision 4-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Brooks Gable, left, and Gettysburg's Luke Sainato wrestle in the 152 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gable would win by decision 4-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Brooks Gable, left, and Gettysburg's Luke Sainato wrestle in the 152 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gable would win by decision 4-0 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Hunter Sweitzer, right, and Gettysburg's Compton Devin wrestle in the 152 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Devin would win by decision 7-4 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Hunter Sweitzer, right, and Gettysburg's Compton Devin wrestle in the 152 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Devin would win by decision 7-4 and Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Gettysburg during District 3, Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship action at Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gettysburg would win the Championship 33-22. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Folks in the York-Adams League wrestling community are walking, and talking, with a bit more pride this week.

    There’s good reason for that.

    This was a breakthrough season for the big-school programs from the Y-A League — and it’s not over yet.

    For the first time in two decades, the local league has produced a District 3 Class 3-A team champion. In fact, the top two schools in the district 3-A field both came from the Y-A League.

    In the process, the local league ended the Mid-Penn Conference’s near stranglehold on recent District 3 3-A wrestling championships. Since 2002, a Mid-Penn team had won the district 3-A crown every year but one (Exeter Township’s title in 2017).

    Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

    For at least one year, the Y-A League sits firmly atop the District 3 big-school wrestling mountain.

    Coaches deserve credit: There are two men who can take more than little credit for that. Their names are Chris Haines and Dave Gable.

    Haines’ Gettysburg Warriors (21-0) downed Gable’s Dallastown Wildcats (15-3) in Saturday’s district 3-A final, 33-22. Two of Dallastown's three losses came to Gettysburg, while the other came to Pottsville from District 11. So, neither the Warriors nor the Wildcats lost to a District 3 foe the entire season.

    Gettysburg earns a District 3 Class 3-A wrestling title that 'was 10 years in the making'

    En route to that district title match, the Y-A teams took out the best teams the Mid-Penn had to offer in the semifinals, namely Mid-Penn Commonwealth champion Central Dauphin (an upset 36-34 loser to Dallastown) and Cumberland Valley (a 43-26 loser to Gettysburg).

    Beating those two Mid-Penn powerhouses, which have combined for 14 district 3-A championships since 2002, had to be especially sweet for both Y-A programs.

    Reaching such lofty heights culminated an unlikely climb for both teams.

    Haines revives Warriors: Haines, a former Warriors mat standout, took over as Gettysburg’s head coach a decade ago. At the time, the program had taken a rather precipitous fall from the Warriors’ glory days under longtime coach Perry Smith, which included a district 3-A team title in 1999.

    “This was 10 years in the making,” Haines said Saturday after the win over Dallastown. “Ten and a half years ago I was asked to come back and I was hit in the face that we only had nine kids in the program. So, to me, hats off to this community and our administration to backing everything that we did 10 years ago. It wasn’t easy. It’s been a struggle at times.”

    Gable returns to Wildcats: Like Haines, Gable returned to his alma mater and helped to rejuvenate the Wildcats program. Gable had previously coached Dallastown for 20 highly-successful years, from the 1989-90 season through the 2008-09 campaign. During that time, Gable amassed a career record of 257-84-1, which included 10 Y-A D-I titles and two District 3 3-A crowns (1998 and 2000).

    He left head coaching because of family commitments. During his absence, the Wildcats remained a solid program, but Spring Grove became the perennial team to be beat in D-I.

    Gable returned in 2017, and by 2019, Dallastown regained the top spot in D-I before relinquishing that crown to Gettysburg this season. The Wildcats have also made the past two District 3 3-A finals. Along the way, Gable picked up his 300th career victory earlier this season.

    So there seems little doubt that Haines and Gable deserve more than a little credit for getting the Warriors and the Wildcats to the top of the District 3 mountain.

    On to the state tournament: Now the Warriors and the Wildcats get to see how they stack up against the state’s best teams.

    Both have qualified for the PIAA 3-A Tournament, which starts Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

    The competition there will almost certainly be a siginificant step up in class.

    The state team event has never been especially kind to the big schools from the Y-A League. In fact, since the state team championships started in 1999, a Y-A team has never made a PIAA 3-A title match. The best finish ever by a Y-A team was Gettysburg’s semifinal berth in 1999.

    The PIAA openers: Dallastown opens at 6 p.m. Thursday against District 12 champion Father Judge, a team that the Wildcats beat in the 2019 state first round, 40-23. If the Wildcats win, they’ll face either District 1 champion Spring Ford or District 2 champion Delaware Valley in Friday’s quarterfinals.

    Gettysburg likely faces an even tougher opening battle at 8 p.m. Thursday vs. Canon McMillan. Yes, Canon McMillan is the third-place team from District 7, but the western Pennsylvania region is one of the top wrestling areas in the state and Canon McMillan is a traditional state power with two team state tiltes on its resume.

    In the latest Trib/HSSN state 3-A rankings, Canon McMillan was slotted at No. 6. Two other District 7 teams (Waynesburg at No. 2 and Seneca Valley at No. 4) were ranked ahead of Canon McMillan.

    Neither Gettysburg nor Dallastown were ranked among the state’s top-10 3-A teams.

    If Gettysburg wins its opener, a meeting with No. 3 Bethlehem Catholic will likely loom in the quarterfinals.

    If the rankings are accurate, Dallastown should face an easier path than the Warriors, since Father Judge is not ranked and neither is either of the Wildcats’ potential quarterfinal foes.

    No walkovers in Hershey: In the state 3-A tournament, however, there are no walkovers. Every team arrives in Hershey with a strong pedigree.

    History tells us that Gettysburg and Dallastown are not destined for deep state runs.

    No matter what happens in Hershey, however, the Warriors and Wildcats have already enjoyed seasons that won’t soon be forgotten in local wrestling circles.

    Steve Heiser is sports editor of The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE