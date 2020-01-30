CLOSE After a 51-18 win over Spring Grove with six pins during the first periods of matches, Dallastown is confident it can make another run at a title. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Dallastown and Gettysburg will meet for the District 3 Class 3-A wrestling title.

Both the Wildcats and the Warriors earned semifinal triumphs on Thursday night.

Gettysburg beat Dallastown 43-17 earlier in the season at Gettysburg.

The championship match is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Milton Hershey School.

Buy Photo Dallastown wrestling head coach Dave Gable, seated right, watches one of his wrestlers in action last season. Gable has led his Wildcats into the District 3 Class 3-A title match. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York-Adams League will produce a District 3 Class 3-A team wrestling champion for the first time in two decades.

That result was guaranteed Thursday night when Dallastown and Gettysburg earned semifinal victories at Spring Grove High School.

No. 3 seed Dallastown held off No. 2 seed Central Dauphin, 36-34 in one semifinal, while No. 1 seed Gettysburg rolled past No. 4 seed Cumberland Valley 43-26 in the other semifinal.

Dave Gable's Wildcats and Chris Haines' Warriors will face off for the district championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Milton Hershey's Spartan Center. Gable picked up his 300th career coaching win earlier this season.

That will be a rematch of a Dec. 18 meeting between the two teams in Gettysburg. The Warriors rolled to a 43-17 triumph that night in a match that effectively decided the Y-A Division I championship.

Gettysburg would go on to finish 6-0 in the division, while Dallastown settled for second place at 5-1. The Warriors sit at 20-0 overall this season, while the Wildcats are at 15-2.

The winner of Saturday's match will become the first Y-A team to win a district 3-A wrestling title since Dallastown turned the trick in 2000. The year before, in 1999, Gettysburg won the 3-A district crown. In 1998, Dallastown won its first district 3-A mat title. Gettysburg was a member of the Mid-Penn Conference when it won its title in 1999.

In that 1999 title match, Gettysburg beat Dallastown on criteria after a 24-24 tie.

The only other Y-A team to earn a district 3-A wrestling crown was South Western in 1990.

Gettysburg had five pins on Thursday, including a 22-second fall from Dylan Reinert at 170. That gave the North Carolina State recruit his 150th career win.

Dallastown had four pins in its victory. The Wildcats compiled a 36-25 lead heading into the final two bouts and held on for the win.

Both teams have qualified for the state playoffs.

Spring Grove, meanwhile, saw its season come to an end on Thursday in its home gym when the Rockets dropped a 48-24 decision to No. 10 seed Chambersburg in district 3-A consolation action. That was the second time this season that the Rockets fell to the Trojans. Spring Grove also lost to Chambersburg, 48-15, on Jan. 11.

No. 11 seed Spring Grove finished at 12-6.

OTHER WRESTLING

Dover 36, Littlestown 31: At Littlestown, Jonathon Firestone (160) broke a 31-31 tie in the final bout by picking up a technical fall over Colby Hall in 2:35 to clinch the nonleague victory. Also for Dover, Connor Richcreek (182), Jarrod Love (285), Mason Leiphart (120) and Brady Cook (152) picked up pins. For the Thunderbolts, Jacob Yealy (170), Jeremy Gebhart (220) and Mason Hurst (145) picked up pins. Dover is 11-8, while Littlestown is 5-5.

Kennard-Dale 48, Delone Catholic 22: At McSherrystown, the Rams received pins from Aiden Stewart (132), Nicholas Bradley (152), Darius Bailey (170), Gavin Moxley (113) and Julian Strawderman (120) to help secure the nonleague victory. For the Squires, Tate Neiderer (160) picked up a pin.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.