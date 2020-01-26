CLOSE West York senior Carly Gross becomes first commit for Lock Haven women's wrestling. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Six York-Adams League wrestling teams have earned District 3 berths.

Unbeaten Gettysburg (17-0) is the No. 1 seed in the Class 3-A field.

Dallastown, Spring Grove and York Suburban also made the 3-A bracket.

Bermudian Springs and Biglerville captured spots in the 2-A field.

Buy Photo York Suburban's Dylan Leik, top, and Eastern York's Hailu Barrow, left, battle in a 138-pound match at Eastern York on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Suburban finished the regular season at 15-5 and earned a berth in the District 3 Class 3-A bracket. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Six York-Adams League wrestling teams will begin the chase for District 3 championships this week.

The league will send four teams into the 16-team Class 3-A bracket, while two more will compete in the 12-team 2-A field.

Leading the way will be Y-A Division I champion Gettysburg (17-0), which is the No. 1 seed in the 3-A tournament.

Gettysburg will be a host school for Tuesday's first-round and quarterfinal action. The Warriors will play host to No. 16 seed Solanco (9-3) at 6 p.m. The winner of that match will face the winner of Tuesday's other first-round contest at Gettysburg between No. 8 seed Cedar Cliff (8-1) and No. 9 seed Exeter Township. (14-4). The quarterfinal will be at approximately 7:30 p.m. at Gettysburg.

Two Y-A schools will be involved in 3-A action at Red Lion on Tuesday. Dallastown (12-2) enters as the No. 3 seed and will act as the host team at Red Lion. Dallastown's gym is unavailable because Red Lion and Dallastown are already scheduled to play a girls-boys doubleheader at Dallastown on Tuesday.

The Wildcats will face No. 14 seed Conrad Weiser (16-3) at 6 p.m. At that same time at Red Lion, No. 6 seed Northern York (9-2) will meet No. 11 seed Spring Grove (11-4). The winners of the 6 p.m. matches at Red Lion will then collide at approximately 7:30 p.m., again at Red Lion.

Y-A D-II champion York Suburban (15-5) also made the 3-A field as the No. 12 seed and will battle No. 5 seed Hempfield (13-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cumberland Valley High School. The winner will then wrestle at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cumberland Valley against either No. 4 seed Cumberland Valley (11-4) or No. 13 seed Penn Manor (11-4).

Semifinal and consolation action in the 3-A tournament is set to start at 5 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove.

In 2-A, Bermudian Springs (17-2) earned the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye on Monday. The Eagles, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hamburg in the quarterfinals, will meet the winner of Monday's first-round match pitting No. 12 seed Biglerville (9-10) against No. 5 seed Newport (15-2). The winner of that quarterfinal will advance to semifinal action at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hamburg.

