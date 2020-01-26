CLOSE

PHOTOS: Suburban tops Eastern in wrestling
York Suburban's Kenny Johnson, top, gets the edge on Eastern York's Brock Bolton in a 160-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Johnson won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Noah Rice, background, and Eastern York's Zach Dice battle in a 145-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Rice won 14-2. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Kenny Johnson, top, battles Eastern York's Brock Bolton in a 160-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Johnson won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Collin Boldt is taken to the mat by Eastern York's Neijon Gonzalez, background, in their 170-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Boldt won in an ultimate tie breaker. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Brock Ahrens and Eastern York's Austin Baker wrestle at 220-pounds at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Baker won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Dylan Leik, background, and Eastern York's Hailu Barrow, left, battle in a 138-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Leik won 13-2. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban visits Eastern York in wrestling action Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Suburban won 62-13. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Moustafa Elhasany, top, and Eastern York's Magnus Krissinger battle in a 182-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Elhasany won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Dylan Leik, top, and Eastern York's Hailu Barrow, left, battle in a 138-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Leik won 13-2. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban visits Eastern York in wrestling action Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Suburban won 62-13. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Mike Jury, left, and Eastern York's Issac Buser battle in a 195-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Jury won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Moustafa Elhasany, left, and Eastern York's Magnus Krissinger battle in a 182-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Elhasany won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo
    Six York-Adams League wrestling teams will begin the chase for District 3 championships this week.

    The league will send four teams into the 16-team Class 3-A bracket, while two more will compete in the 12-team 2-A field.

    Leading the way will be Y-A Division I champion Gettysburg (17-0), which is the No. 1 seed in the 3-A tournament.

    Gettysburg will be a host school for Tuesday's first-round and quarterfinal action. The Warriors will play host to No. 16 seed Solanco (9-3) at 6 p.m. The winner of that match will face the winner of Tuesday's other first-round contest at Gettysburg between No. 8 seed Cedar Cliff (8-1) and No. 9 seed Exeter Township. (14-4). The quarterfinal will be at approximately 7:30 p.m. at Gettysburg.

    Two Y-A schools will be involved in 3-A action at Red Lion on Tuesday. Dallastown (12-2) enters as the No. 3 seed and will act as the host team at Red Lion. Dallastown's gym is unavailable because Red Lion and Dallastown are already scheduled to play a girls-boys doubleheader at Dallastown on Tuesday.

    The Wildcats will face No. 14 seed Conrad Weiser (16-3) at 6 p.m. At that same time at Red Lion, No. 6 seed Northern York (9-2) will meet No. 11 seed Spring Grove (11-4). The winners of the 6 p.m. matches at Red Lion will then collide at approximately 7:30 p.m., again at Red Lion.

    Y-A D-II champion York Suburban (15-5) also made the 3-A field as the No. 12 seed and will battle No. 5 seed Hempfield (13-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cumberland Valley High School. The winner will then wrestle at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cumberland Valley against either No. 4 seed Cumberland Valley (11-4) or No. 13 seed Penn Manor (11-4).

    Semifinal and consolation action in the 3-A tournament is set to start at 5 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove.

    In 2-A, Bermudian Springs (17-2) earned the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye on Monday. The Eagles, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hamburg in the quarterfinals, will meet the winner of Monday's first-round match pitting No. 12 seed Biglerville (9-10) against No. 5 seed Newport (15-2). The winner of that quarterfinal will advance to semifinal action at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hamburg. 

    — Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

