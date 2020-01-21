York Tech logo (Photo: submitted)

The York Tech wrestling team picked up a pair of easy wins on Tuesday evening in Spry, beating Fairfied, 57-12, and Steel-High, 66-6.

In the win vs. Fairfield, the Spartans received pins from Tyler Martin (126) and Brayden Whitacre (152) to secure the Y-A D-III victory. For the Green Knights, Kyle Davis (182) and Jacob Moyer (285) each picked up pins. The Spartans picked up seven forfeit victories.

In the victory over Steel-High, the Spartans received pins from Martin (126), Zachary Childs (132) and Jacob Sharp (220) to earn nonleague victory. For the match, the Spartans picked up eight forfeit victories.

Tech improved to 6-7 overall and 3-1 in the division. Fairfield is 1-9 and 0-4.

Fairfield also lost to Steel-High on Tuesday in a nonleague contest, 24-12.

