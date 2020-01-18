CLOSE

Buy Photo New Oxford's Timothy Uhler, left, and Northeastern's Cole Wilson wrestle in the 120-pound weight class during the PIAA District 3 Section IV Wrestling Tournament championship bout at South Western High School in Hanover, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Both Uhler and Wilson competed in the New Oxford Invitational on Friday night. Uhler won the title at 132, while Wilson was second at 126. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two of the top wrestlers in the York-Adams League went head to head on Friday night in a championship match at the New Oxford Invitational wrestling tournament.

Biglerville sophomore Levi Haines and Northeastern senior Cole Wilson battled for the 126-pound championship, with Haines emerging with a 7-4 triumph.

Haines, who earned a PIAA Class 2-A silver medal a year ago as a freshman at 106, improved to 14-2 this season. Wilson, a three-time state qualifier and an NCAA Division I recruit for Campbell University, fell to 27-2.

The 29-team tournament was scheduled to be a two-day affair, but was reduced to a single night on Friday to avoid Saturday's snowstorm.

Red Land won the event by a half point with a 163-point total, just edging Canton (162.5). Line Mountain (159) was third, followed by New Oxford in fourth at 147. Other York-Adams League teams in the event included York Suburban (seventh, 113), Northeastern (16th, 57.5), Littlestown (17th, 56.5), Biglerville (18th, 56.0), Hanover (20th, 50.0), West York (21st, 48.5), Fairfield (22nd, 47.0), Susquehannock (25th, 34.0) and Delone Catholic (27th, 22.0). Northern York was ninth at 104.5.

In addition to Haines, the other local champions were: Wyatt Fox, Red Land, 113; Timothy Uhler, New Oxford, 132; Dylan Forbes, New Oxford, 182; Dylan Smith, New Oxford, 220; and Jake Moyer, Fairfield, 285.

In addition to Wilson, the other area runners-up were: Connor Brown, Littlestown, 113; Blake Showers, Biglerville, 138; Camryn VanValen, Red Land, 152; Connor Taylor, Red Land, 195; and Hayden Thoman, York Suburban, 285.

The local third-place medalists were: Ivan Vega, West York, 113; Andrew Christie, New Oxford, 120; Liam Strouse, Northern York, 138; Malcolm Gerlach, Hanover, 145; and Bay Blaschalk, Northern York, 170.

The area fourth-place finishers were: Zach Emory, York Suburban, 120; Ayden Dillon, Littlestown, 132; Noah Rice, York Suburban, 138; Hunter Hertzog, Northern York, 182; and Cam Metzel, Red Land, 220.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.