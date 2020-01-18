CLOSE
PHOTOS: Suburban tops Eastern in wrestling
York Suburban's Kenny Johnson, top, gets the edge on Eastern York's Brock Bolton in a 160-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Johnson won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Noah Rice, background, and Eastern York's Zach Dice battle in a 145-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Rice won 14-2. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Kenny Johnson, top, battles Eastern York's Brock Bolton in a 160-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Johnson won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Collin Boldt is taken to the mat by Eastern York's Neijon Gonzalez, background, in their 170-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Boldt won in an ultimate tie breaker. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Brock Ahrens and Eastern York's Austin Baker wrestle at 220-pounds at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Baker won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Dylan Leik, background, and Eastern York's Hailu Barrow, left, battle in a 138-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Leik won 13-2. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York Suburban visits Eastern York in wrestling action Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Suburban won 62-13. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Moustafa Elhasany, top, and Eastern York's Magnus Krissinger battle in a 182-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Elhasany won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Dylan Leik, top, and Eastern York's Hailu Barrow, left, battle in a 138-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Leik won 13-2. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York Suburban visits Eastern York in wrestling action Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Suburban won 62-13. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Mike Jury, left, and Eastern York's Issac Buser battle in a 195-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Jury won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Moustafa Elhasany, left, and Eastern York's Magnus Krissinger battle in a 182-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Elhasany won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Two of the top wrestlers in the York-Adams League went head to head on Friday night in a championship match at the New Oxford Invitational wrestling tournament.

    Biglerville sophomore Levi Haines and Northeastern senior Cole Wilson battled for the 126-pound championship, with Haines emerging with a 7-4 triumph.

    Haines, who earned a PIAA Class 2-A silver medal a year ago as a freshman at 106, improved to 14-2 this season. Wilson, a three-time state qualifier and an NCAA Division I recruit for Campbell University, fell to 27-2.

    The 29-team tournament was scheduled to be a two-day affair, but was reduced to a single night on Friday to avoid Saturday's snowstorm.

    PREP ROUNDUP, THURSDAY, JAN. 16: Dallastown rallies for wrestling win over Spring Grove

    Red Land won the event by a half point with a 163-point total, just edging Canton (162.5). Line Mountain (159) was third, followed by New Oxford in fourth at 147. Other York-Adams League teams in the event included York Suburban (seventh, 113), Northeastern (16th, 57.5), Littlestown (17th, 56.5), Biglerville (18th, 56.0), Hanover (20th, 50.0), West York (21st, 48.5), Fairfield (22nd, 47.0), Susquehannock (25th, 34.0) and Delone Catholic (27th, 22.0). Northern York was ninth at 104.5.

    Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

    In addition to Haines, the other local champions were: Wyatt Fox, Red Land, 113; Timothy Uhler, New Oxford, 132; Dylan Forbes, New Oxford, 182; Dylan Smith, New Oxford, 220; and Jake Moyer, Fairfield, 285.

    In addition to Wilson, the other area runners-up were: Connor Brown, Littlestown, 113; Blake Showers, Biglerville, 138; Camryn VanValen, Red Land, 152; Connor Taylor, Red Land, 195; and Hayden Thoman, York Suburban, 285.

    The local third-place medalists were: Ivan Vega, West York, 113; Andrew Christie, New Oxford, 120; Liam Strouse, Northern York, 138; Malcolm Gerlach, Hanover, 145; and Bay Blaschalk, Northern York, 170.

    The area fourth-place finishers were: Zach Emory, York Suburban, 120; Ayden Dillon, Littlestown, 132; Noah Rice, York Suburban, 138; Hunter Hertzog, Northern York, 182; and Cam Metzel, Red Land, 220.

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

