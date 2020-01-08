Story Highlights Northern York wrestler Kyle Swartz had shoulder surgery on Monday.

The surgery ends Swartz's high school career, which included a 2019 state title.

Swartz finished with a 91-17 career record, including 40-1 in 2018-2019.

Swartz has already committed to continue his wrestling career at U.S. Army West Point.

Buy Photo Northern York's Kyle Swartz celebrates after winning the PIAA Class 3-A state championship at 195 pounds in the Giant Center in Hershey on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Kyle Swartz era has ended for Northern York wrestling.

The 195-pound senior had surgery on Monday to repair torn cartilage and labrum in his left shoulder, according to PennLive.

“He decided to get the surgery now and be 100 percent for his commitment to Army West Point and his country,” Troy Swartz said in a statement to PennLive. “Though he is saddened by this turn of events, he wants to be physically ready for his next endeavor of wrestling at the D1 level. Coach [Kevin] Ward and Coach [Ned] Shuck at WP have been incredibly supportive of Kyle. They are a high-class staff.”

An U.S. Army West Point commit, Swartz went 40-1 last season, winning a PIAA Class 3-A title over Cedar Cliff’s Donovon Ball. He ends his high school wrestling career with state and district gold, and a record of 91-17. Swartz was ranked No. 1 in the state by PA Power Wrestling.

Swartz is also a standout football player, earning all-state honors. In 2019, he rushed for more than 2,000 yards in just nine games and was also of the area’s best linebackers. He owns the single-season and career rushing marks with the Polar Bears and was well on his way to one of the best wrestling careers in program history before the injury.

He wrestled a few matches at the start of the season as the Polar Bears worked him slowly back into the lineup.

“This sport has been very instrumental in shaping Kyle on so many levels,” his father’s statement said, according to PennLive. “It has been a wild and fantastic journey through elementary, junior high and high school. We are so looking forward to his recovery and watching him on the mat in his Army singlet.”