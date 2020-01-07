CLOSE

Northeastern High School senior Cole Wilson has added another honor to his growing list of wrestling achievements.

And he did it in rather impressive fashion.

Over the weekend, Wilson picked up five victories at the Canner Duals in Biglerville and now has 118 career victories for the Bobcats. That number ranks No. 1 in school history, passing former Northeastern standout Blaine Yinger.

The three-time state qualifier is now 118-14 for his Northeastern career.

At the Canner Duals, Wilson improved to 16-1 on the 2019-2020 season with five pins, with all of them coming in the first period. He wrestled at both 126 and 132 pounds at Biglerville.

Wilson's only loss this season came to Ryan Crookham of Notre Dame-Green Pond, the defending PIAA Class 2-A state champion at 120 pounds. The defeat came in the 126-pound championship match at the MyHouse Trojan Wars tournament at Chambersburg High School.

Wilson has committed to wrestle at the NCAA Division I level for Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina. Campbell is coached by former Olympian Cary Kolat, who enjoyed a legendary high school wrestling career in Pennsylvania that included four state titles and a 137-0 record for Jefferson-Morgan in Green County. In college, Kolat was a four-time All-American and two-time NCAA Division I champion.

