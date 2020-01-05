CLOSE

Story Highlights Bermudian Springs wrestling coach Dave McCollum got his 600th win on Saturday.

The Eagles won the Streak Duals at Manheim Twp. High with a 5-0 record.

The Gettysburg and Dover wrestling teams also had 5-0 dual marks over the weekend.

It was a milestone weekend for Bermudian Springs wrestling coach Dave “Mouse” McCollum.

The longtime Eagles boss picked up his 600th career victory during the Streak Duals at Manheim Township High School in Lancaster County.

Bermudian finished the event at 5-0, which was the same record as Newport. The two teams did not meet in the event, but the Eagles were awarded the team championship based on the most amount of team points scored (240-229). It was Bermudian’s second consecutive Streak Duals crown.

Bermudian improved to 9-0 overall on the season.

McCollum is the winningest coach in District 3 wrestling history, having previously passed former Hanover High coach Terry Conover in December of 2018 with his 573rd victory.

Saturday, McCollum moved into fourth place on the state's list of coaching victories when the Eagles downed Central York 40-34 for McCollum’s 600th career win.

Bermudian’s other wins over the weekend came over Manheim Twp. (52-27), Warwick (42-27), Trinity (60-14) and Bishop McDevitt (46-29).

Central York finished the tournament with a 2-3 record.

Gettysburg keeps rolling: The Gettysburg wrestling team continued to roll with a 5-0 performance at the Canner Duals in Biglerville.

The Warriors, the heavy favorite to win the York-Adams Division I championship, improved to 8-0 overall.

Gettysburg wrestlers went 57-13 in the tournament with dominating team wins over Delone Catholic (81-0), Northeastern (71-11), South Western (52-15), Biglerville (66-15) and Red Land (45-15).

South Western (now 6-2 overall) was second at Biglerville at 4-1 with wins over Biglerville (63-18), Red Land (38-21), Delone (70-4) and Northeastern (60-24).

Dover goes 5-0 at Elizabethtown: At the Grizzly Duals at Elizabethtown, Dover finished with a 5-0 record.

That included a 39-36 triumph over York-Adams League rival York Suburban in Dover's closest match of the day. That victory avenged a 45-33 loss to Suburban in December in a Y-A Division II battle.

Dover also beat Palmyra (38-32), York Tech (54-15), West York (50-27) and Elizabethtown (51-27).

Dover is now 6-2 on the season.

New Oxford second at Octorara: At the Octorara Duals, New Oxford earned a second-place finish with a 4-1 record.

The Colonials (now 6-4 overall) fell to West Chester Henderson in the title match, 60-18.

New Oxford earned wins over Octorara (42-30), Archbishop Ryan (46-26), Schuylkill Valley (68-6) and Perkiomen Valley (37-33).

Spring Grove second at Garnet Valley: At the Rage in the Cage Duals at Garnet Valley, Spring Grove earned a second-place finish.

The Rockets went 2-1 in the event, dropping the championship match to Carlisle, 46-18.

Spring Grove earned wins over Chichester (63-15) and Interboro (45-24).

The Rockets are 8-2 on the season.

Dallastown third at Hamburg: At the Hawk Mountain Tournament at Hamburg, the Dallastown Wildcats finished third with a 4-1 mark.

Dallastown downed Upper Perkiomen (45-27), Faith Christian (46-26), Allentown Central Catholic (57-6) and Muncy (42-23). The Wildcats' only loss came to Pottsville (34-31).

Dallastown is 6-2 on the season.

