Story Highlights Dallastown competed at the Battle at the Beach wrestling tournament.

Caden Dobbins and Zach Luckenbaugh won individual titles for the Wildcats.

Dallastown finished second as a team in the 18-team event in Delaware.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Caden Dobbins, seen here at top in a file photo, won an individual title over the weekend at the Battle at the Beach event in Delaware. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Dallastown wrestling team traveled to Delaware over the weekend and returned to York County with two individual championships, four runner-up finishes and a second-place team finish.

The Wildcats competed at the Battle at the Beach event at Indian River High School, an 18-team tournament featuring schools from across the mid-Atlantic region.

Caden Dobbins at 106 and Zach Luckenbaugh at 113 captured the individual crowns for Dallastown. Dobbins improved to 15-2, while Luckenbaugh is 13-4.

Finishing second for the Wildcats were Sam Druck (145), Brooks Gable (152), Blake Feeney (182) and Andrew Smith (195).

Other Dallastown medalists were Adam Karlie (third at 120), Ashton Deller (fourth at 126), Michael Klinger (fourth at 160), Hunter Sweitzer (fifth at 170) and Blake Keim (eighth at 138).

Dallastown finished with 207 points as a team, trailing only team champion West Chester Henderson at 217.5 points.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.