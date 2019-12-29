york suburban logo (Photo: submitted)

The York Suburban wrestling team brought home three individual championships over the weekend from the Newport Holiday Tournament.

The Trojans also nearly won the team championship in the eight-team event. Newport and York Suburban each finished with 194.5 points, but Newport won the team title based on a tiebreaking criteria.

Brayden Gentzyel (106), Dylan Leik (132) and Noah Rice (138) won individual crowns for Suburban.

Zachary Emory (120), Christopher Beaudoin (126), Kenneth Johnson (160) and Nasier Spellman (285) each earned runner-up finishes for the Trojans.

Dequese Dillon (113) added a third-place effort for the Trojans, while Gaven Barshinger (152), Collin Boldt (170) and Moustafa Elhasany (182) added fourth-place performances.

Reinert wins title at Chambersburg: Gettysburg standout Dylan Reinert came home with the 170-pound championship over the weekend from the Trojan Wars wrestling tournament at Chambersburg High School.

Reinert beat Spring Grove’s Thomas Dressler, 8-3, in the title match.

Northeastern’s Cole Wilson also took home a silver medal at 126.

The other place-winners from the York-Adams League in the 49-team event were: Gettysburg’s Luke Sainato, third at 152; Gettysburg’s Nathan Ridgley, fourth at 160; Biglerville’s Blake Showers, fifth at 138; Gettysburg’s Max Gourley, sixth at 182; Spring Grove’s Brady Pitzer, seventh at 145; Gettysburg’s Christian Conner, seventh at 220; and Red Lion’s Ryan Frey eighth at 145.

Gettysburg finished fifth as a team, while Spring Grove was 19th, Biglerville and Northeastern tied for 36th and Red Lion was 43rd.

Notre Dame-Green Pond won the team title, followed by Chambersburg, Smyrna (Delaware) and Southern Columbia.

