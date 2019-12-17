. (Photo: .)

The York Tech wrestling team captured a 42-31 nonconference triumph over visiting Schuylkill Valley on Tuesday night.

The Spartans trailed 25-6 after the first six bouts but secured five pins in the next six bouts to take the lead for good.

Cody Fidler (113), Tyler Martin (132), Brayden Whitacre (160), Luke Edick (170), Ethan Markel (182), Jacob Sharp (220) and Evyn McCleary (285) picked up pins for the Spartans.