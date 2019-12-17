. (Photo: .)

(Allentown) Central Catholic John Bolich and an assistant coach were suspended after allowing a male wrestler to compete against a female in a dual meet last week against William Allen.

Bolich, in his second season as the Vikings’ head coach, sent freshman Josh Lynds out to face freshman Rachelly Montas at 132 pounds in the Dec. 11 dual meet at Allen. Lynds pinned Montas in 3 minutes, 27 seconds.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown’s policy prohibits mixed gender competition in wrestling during team competitions and individual competitions during the regular season through the state team wrestling championships.

A Diocese spokesman previously confirmed the policy is different during the individual postseason, when the schools and wrestlers have no control over who their opponents are. In that scenario, it is at the discretion of the competitor and his parents.

The Diocese said it is not a judgment on the right and wrong of the matter; rather, it is a decision on who makes the call based on the individual nature of postseason wrestling.

It was Lynds’ only match to date. It was Montas’ first varsity match to that point. She since has taken the mat two other times.

In 2018, there were two incidents involving Bethlehem Catholic wrestlers facing girls.

In a dual meet against Liberty, Golden Hawk Nate Andrew competed against Khiya Punter for 14 seconds of their 220-pound bout before two Bethlehem Catholic officials came down from the stands to stop it. Andrew then forfeited the match.

Matt Mayer beat Mariana Bracetti Academy’s Tatyana Ortiz in the first round of the 2018 Northeast Regional tournament.