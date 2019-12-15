Story Highlights Dallastown was fourth and Spring Grove was ninth at the Penn Cambria tournament.

Spring Grove's Thomas Dressler won the 170-pound individual championship.

Dover's Mason Leiphart was one of four Y-A wrestlers to win titles at Carlisle.

Central York and New Oxford earned top-five finishes at the Penn Manor event.

Two York County teams returned home with top-10 finishes at the prestigious Penn Cambria Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College over the weekend.

Dallastown finished fourth in the 43-team event, while Spring Grove captured ninth.

North Allegheny took first in the event at 232.5 points, followed by Glendale 181.0, Westmont Hilltop 167.0 and Dallastown 152.0. Spring Grove had 125.0 points.

The Rockets, however, boasted the only local champion in Thomas Dressler at 170 pounds. He earned an 11-3 triumph over Canton’s Timothy Ward in the title match.

Another Spring Grove wrestler, Heath Smyser at 106, made the finals, but suffered a loss to take second place. Brady Pitzer finished eighth for the Rockets at 145.

Dallastown’s Brooks Gable nearly gave York County another title, suffering a 4-3 loss in the 152-pound title match to Grant Mackay of North Allegheny.

Caden Dobbins finished third at 113 for Dallastown, while Sam Druck (145) and Blake Feeney (182) each placed fifth. Zach Luckenbaugh (113) and Andrew Smith (195) each took sixth for the Wildcats.

OTHER WRESTLING

Four York-Adams wrestlers win titles at Carlisle: Four York-Adams League wrestlers earned individual championships over the weekend at the 21-team Carlisle Invitational.

Dover's Mason Leiphart (113), Bermudian Springs’ Korey Smith (120) and Hogan Swenski (182) and Fairfield’s Jacob Moyer (285) were the local wrestlers winning championships.

Six more Y-A wrestlers finished second: Bermudian’s Brennan Schisler (126), Dover’s Mason Lewis (138), Bermudian’s Trenton Harder (152), South Western’s Ethan Baney (160), South Western’s Robert Utz (195) and Bermudian’s Savauri Shelton (220).

South Western’s Tommy Morris was third at 285. Local wrestlers finishing fourth were South Western’s Caleb Martz (120), West York’s Bryce Weaver (126) and Bermudian’s Caleb Mantz (132).

The host school won the team title with 227.5 points, with Bermudian in second at 164.5. South Western was seventh (136.0), Dover was 13th (102.5), West York was 15th (64.5) and Fairfield was 17th (52.0).

New Oxford, Central York earn top-five finishes at Penn Manor: Two Y-A wrestling teams earned top-five five finishes over the weekend at the 28-team Penn Manor Tournament.

New Oxford finished fourth at 139 points, followed by Central York at 134.5. Council Rock North won the event at 190.5, followed by Bethlehem Liberty (152.5) and Delaware’s Caravel Academy (142). Susquehannock was 19th with 64 points.

Five Y-A wrestlers earned runner-up finishes, including two each from Central York (Tyler Schaller at 138 and Tanner Schaller at 152) and New Oxford (Andrew Christie at 120 and Dylan Forbes at 182). Susquehannock’s Colby Romjue also finished second at 160.

Central York’s Mason Myers was third at 132.

Suburban wins Snacktown Duals: The York Suburban wrestling team went 3-0 over the weekend to win the Snacktown Duals title at Hanover.

The Trojans beat Warwick (50-27), Middletown (53-24) and Hanover (58-24).

Jamal Lewis (182) had three pins for Suburban. The Trojans also got three wins from Brayden Gentzyel (106), Zachary Emory (120), Dequese Dillon (126), Dylan Leik (138), Noah Rice (145) and Kenneth Johnson (160).

Suburban has now won four straight matches to improve to 5-2 on the season.

