Sophomore Caden Dobbins finished first at 120 pounds for Dallastown.

Northeastern standout Cole Wilson won the 126-pound crown at Solanco.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Caden Dobbins, right, seen here in a file photo, won the 120-pound title at the Solanco wrestling tournament over the weekend. He helped the Wildcats claim the team championship. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Dallastown High School wrestling team lost eight seniors from last year's York-Adams League Division I championship team.

Those seniors accounted for 70% of the Wildcats' points last season during a 19-2 campaign.

The loss of those seniors had many wondering if Dallastown could continue its success in 2019-2020.

The early indications are that coach Dave Gable's Wildcats will again be a force to be reckoned with.

Dallastown cruised to the team championship at the Solanco Mule Classic over the weekend in Lancaster County, piling up 170 points, far ahead of second-place Hamburg (124.5 points) in the 23-team tournament.

Sophomore Caden Dobbins finished first at 120 pounds for Dallastown, beating Ayden Bertoldi of Hershey in the final, 9-2.

The Wildcats' other place winners were: Zach Luckenbaugh (third at 113), Brooks Gable (third at 152), Blake Feeney (third at 182), Andrew Smith (third at 195), Hunter Bisking (third at 285), Hunter Sweitzer (fifth at 170), Adam Karlie (sixth at 126), Ashton Deller (seventh at 132) and Sam Druck (seventh at 145).

Northeastern standout Cole Wilson won the 126-pound championship with a 16-8 major decision over Central Dauphin's Josh Miller. Thomas Gradwell was fifth at 120 for Northeastern.

Red Lion's Ryan Fry was third at 145, while Brock Holloway was seventh at 152.

For Kennard-Dale, Bronson Rineholt was sixth at 220 and Avery Cummings was eighth at 160.

Leiphart shines for Dover: At the Cumberland Valley tournament, Mason Leiphart captured the 113-pound crown for Dover.

The sophomore rolled to a 9-1 major decision over Jacob Houpt of Canon McMillan.

Leiphart is coming off a fifth-place finish at last year's state tournament.

Dover's Mason Lewis was fifth at 138.

Bermudian Springs' Trenton Harder was second at 152, Savauri Shelton was third at 220, Jonah Martin was fifth at 160 and Hogan Swenski was sixth at 182.

Spring Grove goes 3-0: The Spring Grove wrestling team started off the season by going 3-0 at a tri-meet on hits home mat.

The Rockets beat Susquehannock (61-12), Loyola (Maryland) 47-21 and Carlisle (36-33).

