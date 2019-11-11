Story Highlights The Legends of Wrestling event is set for Saturday, Nov. 23.

The meet will feature 28 wrestlers over 14 matches.

Many of the names in the event will be familiar to local wrestling fans.

Some former area high school wrestling standouts are getting back on the mat.

Many of the names involved are familiar to anyone who has followed the sport locally in recent decades.

Billed as the Legends of Wrestling, the meet will feature 14 matches and 28 wrestlers, with 13 of those competitors from schools in York or Adams counties. The meet will also feature a couple brother-vs-brother matches that are sure to attract added interest.

The event is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Gettysburg High School.

It's the fourth time the event has been held. Previous years were 2012, 2014 and 2017. The first two times the event was held, it featured only Adams County wrestlers. In 2017, the event pitted Adams County wrestlers vs. "outsiders." This year, the meet was opened up to anyone who was interested — mostly men who are now coaching.

This year, money raised from the event will go to the Four Diamonds/Mini-Thon organization in its fight against pediatric cancer. The majority of the work and organization for the event are done by Gettysburg High School students. Their goal is to raise $10,000 from the wrestling event and to raise $50,000 total by their April 3 Mini-Thon event.

The cost for admittance to the event is $7 for adults and $5 for students in ninth through 12th grades. Students in eighth grade and under will be admitted free.

The former York County standouts set to compete include Eric Albright and Chris Albright of Red Lion, Zach Ross of Northern York and Neal Grudi of Spring Grove.

The former Adams County wrestlers in the event are: Tyler Zittle of Littlestown; Corey Gonzalez of Biglerville, Camron Scalio of Fairfield; John Hade and Ricky Schmelyun of Bermudian Springs; and Michael Fortney, Kevin Fortney, Ken Haines and Chris Haines of Gettysburg.

The Albrights are brothers, but are not scheduled to wrestle against each other.

The Fortneys and Haines are also brothers who will square off against one another.

The Haines brothers are also head coaches at Adams County schools — with Ken at Biglerville and Chris at Gettysburg.

Following is the list of scheduled matches:

►John Hade (Bermudian Springs) vs. Tyler Zittle (Littlestown).

►Chris Barrick (Big Spring) vs. Dan Nauman (Middletown).

►Jake Wilson (Carlisle) vs. Cody Myers (Southern Huntingdon).

►Josh Barrick (Big Spring) vs. Preston Erb (ELCO).

►Eric Albright (Red Lion) vs. Kenny Stank (Central Dauphin).

►Chris Albright (Red Lion) vs. James Reilley (Smithburg).

►Michael Fortney (Gettysburg) vs. Kevin Fortney (Gettysburg).

►Corey Gonzalez (Biglerville) vs. Chris Kochinsky (Middletown).

►Wes Heavener (Millbrook) vs. Zach Ross (Northern York).

►Ricky Schmelyun (Bermudian) vs. Dave Sunderland (Southern Huntingdon).

►Camron Scalio (Fairfield) vs. Tristen Warner (Cumberland Valley).

►Shane Miller (Middletown) vs. Neal Grudi (Spring Grove).

►Matt Shirk (James Buchanan) vs. Joe Perretta (Haverford).

►Chris Haines (Gettysburg) vs. Ken Haines (Gettysburg).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.