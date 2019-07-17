Story Highlights Tiffani Baublitz won a junior women's freestyle national wrestling title.

The Stewartstown girl captured the 152-pound crown on Wednesday.

Baublitz earned her championship with a 4-2 win in the final match.

Stewartstown's Tiffani Baublitz, center, seen here after winning the 152-pound title at the Cadet Pan American Championships in Mexico a few weeks back, won a national junior freestyle crown on Wednesday in Fargo, North Dakota. (Photo: SUBMITTED)

A York County girl is a national champion.

Stewartstown's Tiffani Baublitz won the 152-pound division on Wednesday at the United States Junior Women's Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Fargo, North Dakota.

Baublitz grabbed a 4-2 verdict over Kiley Hubby of Snohomish, Washington, in the championship match. The York County woman earned two takedowns to grab a 4-0 lead and then held on for the win, despite a late Hubby takedown.

According to TeamUSA.org, Baublitz came into that match ranked No. 4 in the nation among female high school wrestlers in her weight class, while Hubby was No. 6.

In the semifinals, Baublitz pinned another Washington wrestler, Alexandria Sanford, in 1:33. In the quarterfinals, Baublitz captured a 6-1 decision over Hunter Robinson of Texas.

The honor is the latest in a series of awards for the 16-year-old Baublitz, who recenntly finished up her sophomore year at Kennard-Dale High School. Previously, she had attended Wyoming Seminary in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Just a few weeks ago, Baublitz also won the 2019 Cadet Pan American 152-pound championship in Morelia Mexico. In March, she captured the 2019 Pennsylvania girls' state crown at 147 pounds.