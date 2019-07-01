Story Highlights Stewartstown's Tiffani Baublitz has won an international wrestling title.

Baublitz won the 69-kilogram crown at the Cadet Pan American Championships.

Baublitz earned a pair of falls en route to the crown in the event in Mexico.

Stewartstown's Tiffani Baublitz stands atop the victory podium after winning the 69-kilogram (152-pound) title at the Cadet Pan American Championships in Mexico over the weekend. (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Stewartstown’s Tiffani Baublitz has added an international championship to her growing wrestling trophy case.

Baublitz returned home from Morelia, Mexico, over the weekend with the 69-kilogram (152-pound) crown at the 2019 Cadet Pan American Championships.

Wrestling out of the Modern Day Gladiators Wrestling Club, Baublitz earned a pair of falls to capture her crown, beating Ximena Suarez Rodriguez of Mexico and and Vianne Rouleau of Canada.

Baublitz was part of a U.S. team that picked up eight gold medals and one silver medal en route to the team championship with 220 points, followed by Mexico in second with 147 points and Canada in third with 137 points.

Baublitz just completed her sophomore season at Kennard-Dale High School. She had previously competed for Wyoming Seminary in Kingston in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Baublitz has earned numerous wrestling awards in her young career, including multiple All-America honors. She was also won a state girls’ title at 147 pounds this past March.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.