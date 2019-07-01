Stewartstown’s Tiffani Baublitz has added an international championship to her growing wrestling trophy case.
Baublitz returned home from Morelia, Mexico, over the weekend with the 69-kilogram (152-pound) crown at the 2019 Cadet Pan American Championships.
Wrestling out of the Modern Day Gladiators Wrestling Club, Baublitz earned a pair of falls to capture her crown, beating Ximena Suarez Rodriguez of Mexico and and Vianne Rouleau of Canada.
Baublitz was part of a U.S. team that picked up eight gold medals and one silver medal en route to the team championship with 220 points, followed by Mexico in second with 147 points and Canada in third with 137 points.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.