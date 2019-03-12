Story Highlights The Pennsylvania High School Girls' State Championships were held Sunday.

Stewartstown's Tiffani Baublitz won the 147-pound title with a 9-3 win in the final.

The event, which wasn't sanctioned by the PIAA, was held at Gettysburg High School.

Stewartstown's Tiffani Baublitz, top, seen here in a file photo, won a state girls' wrestling title at 147 pounds on Sunday. SUBMITTED (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF NIC CORTEZ/MAT FOCUS)

York County has a state wrestling champion.

The local champion, however, was not crowned on Saturday during the PIAA Championships at Hershey's Giant Center.

Instead, this champion earned the gold medal on Sunday at Gettysburg High School.

That was the site of the Pennsylvania High School Girls' State Championships, an event presented by MyHouse Sports Gear and the Pennsylvania Amateur Wrestling Federation (PAWF).

Girls' wrestling in Pennsylvania is not a sanctioned sport by the PIAA. Still, on Sunday, hundreds of the top female wrestlers from Pennsylvania gathered in Adams County. They competed for state championships across 11 weight classes.

Baublitz takes 147-pound crown: One of those champions is from Stewartstown and her name is Tiffani Baublitz. The sophomore captured the 147-pound championship with a 9-3 triumph over Gabrielle Malinowski of Fort LeBoeuf.

Baublitz competes for Wyoming Seminary in Kingston in Luzerne County near Wilkes-Barre. Baublitz elected to leave the Southeastern School District a couple years back to attend Wyoming Seminary because it's the only high school in the state with a team dedicated to girls' wrestling.

Given that background, it shouldn't be surprising that Wyoming Seminary claimed five of the 11 state crowns on Sunday.

According to a report from PA-Wrestling.com, Baublitz held a 4-3 lead in the third period of her title match when Malinowski allowed her to escape in the hopes of earning the tying takedown. Baublitz, however, responded by taking down Malinowski and putting her on her back to grab the victory.

Stewartstown's Tiffani Baublitz has seen her hand raised in victory quite often during her career. SUBMITTED (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF NIC CORTEZ/MAT FOCUS)

Baublitz is a familiar name in the York County wrestling community.

Last summer, she earned All-America honors at United States Marine Corps Cadet Women’s Freestyle National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota, when she took third place in the 144-pound class. That performance also earned her a berth on the national team.

In Sunday's state event, however, Baublitz was competing in a folkstyle event — a format she doesn't consider her strength. She sometimes struggles from the bottom position.

"Folkstyle isn't really my thing," Baublitz joked on the PA-Wrestling.com site. "Back when I first started, (the girls' state championships) were at Susquehanna Township, and the tournament just got too big for there. Now it is almost too big for this building (Gettysburg High School). It is awesome to see it grow like this and how much better the competition has gotten."

West York's Gross takes second: Another York County wrestler, West York's Carly Gross, finished second in the 115-pound class, falling in the final to Gettysburg's Montana Delawder via a first-period fall.

Despite her loss, Gross was named the Pennsylvania Women's Wrestling Wrestler of the Week.

The 16-year-old Gross has been steadily climbing the state ladder. Two years ago, she didn't win a match at the state event. Last year she placed fourth. This year she made the state title match.

Gettysburg wrestlers shine: DeLawder is one of several Gettysburg wrestlers to excel at the state meet. The sophomore competes on the Warriors' high school team. With a 49-27 career high school record, she's on pace to become the first girl in PIAA history to get 100 career victories. She's the first girl to qualify for the District 3 Class 3-AAA bracket.

"It's great to see how much girls' wrestling is growing in the state," DeLawder told PA-Wrestling.com. "I'm starting to see bigger brackets and getting tougher competition against girls without having to leave the state. I would really love to see girls' wrestling continue to grow and I hope that my reaching my goal of becoming the first girl to qualify for the boys' tournament helps that."

Another Gettysburg wrestler, Alexis Reinert, took the 184-pound crown with a 9-5 decision over Souderton Area's Trinity Monaghan.

Gettysburg's Aurelia Santoyo finished third at 147 pounds.

