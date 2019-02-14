Story Highlights The high school individual postseason starts this weekend with sectionals.

York-Adams 3-A wrestlers will compete at South Western High School.

York-Adams 2-A wrestlers will compete at Susquenita High School.

Heavyweight stars Michael Wolfgram and Raymond Christas may face off.

One of the most highly anticipated wrestling matches of the York County high school season may finally take place Saturday.

If the District 3 Class 3-A Section 4 seeds hold up — and it would be surprising if they didn’t — South Western High School will be the site of a clash of senior heavyweight unbeatens.

Central York’s Michael Wolfgram will enter that event as the No. 1 seed in the 285-pound class with a 25-0 record. Dallastown’s Raymond Christas is the No. 2 seed in the same class at 33-0.

The two standouts were lined up to meet earlier this season in a dual meet, but Christas was held out of the match because he was in concussion protocol.

Sectionals is the first step in Pennsylvania’s individual high school postseason.

Wolfgram, an NCAA Division I wrestling recruit for West Virginia University, likely earned the top seed because of his prior success against Christas. Last season, Wolfgram beat Christas twice in the high school season — once by pin and once by a 13-5 major decision. During their sophomore seasons, Wolfgram again pinned Christas.

Wolfgram also boasts a longer and more distinguished wrestling pedigree. He’s a four-time state qualifier who boasts a 128-16 career record. He’s ranked No. 7 nationally by Intermat in the 285-pound class and finished fourth in last year’s PIAA Class 3-A Tournament.

Christas, meanwhile, didn’t wrestle at the varsity level until his sophomore season, when he was 4-4. He emerged as a wrestling force during his junior season, when he went 37-4. He has a career record of 74-8 but is still looking for his first-ever state berth.

Christas is likely better known as arguably the best two-way football lineman in the York-Adams League this past season. He earned all-state honors in football and has committed to play football for NCAA Division II East Stroudsburg.

Other 3-A top seeds: While a possible Wolfgram-Christas match-up would be the marquee pairing at South Western, it’s certainly not the only weight class featuring York-Adams standouts.

The 3-A event features three one-loss wrestlers who garnered No. 1 seeds: Northeastern junior Cole Wilson (29-1) at 120, Susquehannock junior Colby Romjue (21-1) at 152 and Susquehannock junior Luke Ohmann (25-1) at 195. Wilson is coming off a fourth-place state finish in 3-A last year at 113.

Four other Y-A wrestlers earned top seeds with just two losses: Dover freshman Mason Leiphart (26-2) at 106, Central York senior Logan Paluch (27-2) at 126, Gettysburg junior Dylan Reinert (37-2) at 160 and Spring Grove senior Anthony Hinson (26-2) at 170.

The other No. 1 seeds at South Western are: York Suburban freshman Zachary Emory (23-6) at 113, Spring Grove senior Clay Baker (20-4) at 132, New Oxford junior Jared Bair (29-4) at 138, Spring Grove sophomore Thomas Dressler (26-4) at 145, Dallastown junior Jarrett Feeney (23-5) at 182 and Dallastown senior Jamal Brandon (35-3) at 220.

The sectional finals at South Western are expected to start around 4 or 4:30 p.m. Saturday, but that schedule is very much subject to change. There are four sectional events in District 3 3-A. The others are at Governor Mifflin (Berks League), Hempfield (Lancaster-Lebanon League) and Mechanicsburg (Mid-Penn Conference)

Class 2-A: There are just two sections at the District 3 2-A level — at Susquenita and at Central Dauphin East. The Y-A wrestlers will compete at the Susquenita sectional.

Five Y-A wrestlers earned No. 1 seeds at Susquenita: Biglerville freshman Levi Haines (28-0) at 106, Fairfield senior Page Karsteter (18-5) at 145, Littlestown senior Carl Harris (12-2) at 170, Littlestown senior Jason Penton (19-2) at 182 and Fairfield sophomore Jacob Moyer (17-4) at 285. Haines is ranked No. 12 nationally at 106 by Intermat.

One notable name missing from the Susquenita section is Bermudian Springs senior Chase Dull, who is 20-0 this season. Dull is coming off a second-place state finish in 2-A in 2018. He may have represented the Y-A League’s top chance for a state gold medal.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.