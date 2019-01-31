PHOTOS: Dallastown defeats Central Dauphin in D3, Class 3A wrestling sem...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Dallastown's Cael Turnbull, left, wrestles Central Dauphin's Bryce Buckman in the 132 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Cael Turnbull, left, wrestles Central Dauphin's Bryce Buckman in the 132 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's John Ligon, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Ethan Pae in the 160 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's John Ligon, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Ethan Pae in the 160 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Blake Feeney, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Timmy Smith in the 170 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Blake Feeney, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Timmy Smith in the 170 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Franklin Klinger, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Nathaniel Mosey in the 182 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Franklin Klinger, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Nathaniel Mosey in the 182 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Franklin Klinger, front, wrestles Central Dauphin's Nathaniel Mosey in the 182 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Franklin Klinger, front, wrestles Central Dauphin's Nathaniel Mosey in the 182 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Jarrett Feeney, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Jackson Talbott in the 195 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Jarrett Feeney, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Jackson Talbott in the 195 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Jamal Brandon, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Marques Holton in the 220 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Jamal Brandon, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Marques Holton in the 220 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Jamal Brandon, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Marques Holton in the 220 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Jamal Brandon, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Marques Holton in the 220 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Jamal Brandon, front, wrestles Central Dauphin's Marques Holton in the 220 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Jamal Brandon, front, wrestles Central Dauphin's Marques Holton in the 220 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Raymond Christas, left, wrestles Central Dauphin's Jaden Baylor in the 285 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Raymond Christas, left, wrestles Central Dauphin's Jaden Baylor in the 285 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Caden Dobbins, left, wrestles Central Dauphin's Aliyar Nassyrov in the 106 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Caden Dobbins, left, wrestles Central Dauphin's Aliyar Nassyrov in the 106 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Adam Karlie, back, wrestles Central Dauphin's Marshall Pleskonko in the 113 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Adam Karlie, back, wrestles Central Dauphin's Marshall Pleskonko in the 113 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Adam Karlie, back, wrestles Central Dauphin's Marshall Pleskonko in the 113 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Adam Karlie, back, wrestles Central Dauphin's Marshall Pleskonko in the 113 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Carter MacDonald, front, wrestles Central Dauphin's Liam Kennedy in the 120 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Carter MacDonald, front, wrestles Central Dauphin's Liam Kennedy in the 120 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Carter MacDonald, front, wrestles Central Dauphin's Liam Kennedy in the 120 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Carter MacDonald, front, wrestles Central Dauphin's Liam Kennedy in the 120 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Donovan Trauger, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Tyler Faust in the 126 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Donovan Trauger, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Tyler Faust in the 126 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Donovan Trauger, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Tyler Faust in the 126 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Donovan Trauger, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Tyler Faust in the 126 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Donovan Trauger, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Tyler Faust in the 126 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Donovan Trauger, right, wrestles Central Dauphin's Tyler Faust in the 126 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Cael Turnbull, left, wrestles Central Dauphin's Bryce Buckman in the 132 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Cael Turnbull, left, wrestles Central Dauphin's Bryce Buckman in the 132 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Cael Turnbull, front, wrestles Central Dauphin's Bryce Buckman in the 132 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Cael Turnbull, front, wrestles Central Dauphin's Bryce Buckman in the 132 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown vs Central Dauphin during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Brooks Gable, back, wrestles Central Dauphin's Tye Weathersby in the 138 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Brooks Gable, back, wrestles Central Dauphin's Tye Weathersby in the 138 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Sam Druck, left, wrestles Central Dauphin's Hunter Bentz in the 145 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Sam Druck, left, wrestles Central Dauphin's Hunter Bentz in the 145 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Sam Druck, top, wrestles Central Dauphin's Hunter Bentz in the 145 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Sam Druck, top, wrestles Central Dauphin's Hunter Bentz in the 145 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Hunter Sweitzer, left, wrestles Central Dauphin's Mitchell Arch in the 152 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dallastown's Hunter Sweitzer, left, wrestles Central Dauphin's Mitchell Arch in the 152 pound weight class during District 3, Class 3A wrestling semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    SPRING GROVE — Way back in August, Dallastown football coach Ron Miller gave each of his players a Hershey’s Kiss to keep.

    Miller told his team to store the little piece of chocolate safely so they could all open them together on the bus ride up to Hersheypark Stadium for the District 3 Class 6-A football title game.

    That didn't quite work out for the Wildcats' football team.

    One of the Miller’s standout players, however, will be able to enjoy that dream, albeit in another sport.

    Raymond Christas, who was an all-state offensive and defensive lineman for Miller this past season, will have the chance to unwrap and enjoy his Hershey’s Kiss Saturday. That’s because Christas and the rest of his Dallastown wrestling team will take a bus trip up to Hershey for the District 3 Class 3-A wrestling title match.

    The top-seeded Wildcats bounced fifth-seeded Central Dauphin, 30-27, in the semifinals Thursday evening at Spring Grove High School. The win sewed up a state berth for the Wildcats.

    Battle of unbeatens looms: Dallastown (19-0) will now get a chance for its first district title since 2000 when it squares off against No. 3 seed Cedar Cliff (15-0), a 42-26 winner over Chambersburg in the other semifinal, at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Milton Hershey School.

    “This is everything,” Christas said. “Dallastown wrestling has kind of been getting back to this point the past few years. I think this is the first time we’re in the district final since 2006, so to be able to get back here is something that we’re all very proud of.”

    Building a big lead: Much like they did the night before in a 33-31 triumph over Cumberland Valley, the Wildcats were able to take command during the upper weights and light weights. Starting with Jarrett Feeney’s decision at 195, the Wildcats claimed points in five-straight bouts, including back-to-back falls at 106 and 113 by Caden Dobbins (106) and Adam Karlie (113).

    “That was huge for us,” said Christas, who remained unbeaten on the season after claiming a 5-0 decision at 285. “Sometimes you go out and you’re not going to get everything that you hoped for and that means that some guys have to step up.”

    CD, which had a four-match winning-streak in the District 3 tournament against Dallastown entering the night, won five of the final six bouts. The only exception was a huge decision at 132 by Cael Turnbull over Bryce Buckman, 4-3.

    “Cael was really fighting and grinding in his match there,” Christas said. “And for him to pull that one out, that was just huge.”

    Team effort: While there were individual standouts in Thursday’s victory, Dallastown coach Dave Gable pointed out that it is still a team sport at this time of the year.

    “We just continue to perform well as a team,” Gable said. “It’s different people each night that come through. If you were looking on paper, just (Central Dauphin's) records and rankings with some of their guys and compare that with some of our places, you’d think ‘what the heck?’ And it felt like a lot of our guys wrestled over their heads. Central Dauphin is just such a great team.”

    John Ligon was able to get his team a lead it would never relinquish after scoring a pin in just 60 seconds at 160 pounds. After dropping back-to-back overtime bouts at 170 and 182, Feeney was able to break the 6-6 deadlock with a decision. Jamal Brandon (who also played football for Dallastown) doubled the lead to 12-6 with a 3-2 decision at 220 before Christas made it 15-6 with his triumph.

    Rematch vs. Colts: After wrestling on back-to-back nights, Gable and his team will have a day to rest Friday before getting the defending champion Colts Saturday. The district final will be a rematch of last year’s semifinals, when Cedar Cliff scored a 36-35 victory based on criteria.

    Getting even, however, will not be the primary goal come Saturday. Instead the Wildcats are looking for something more … golden?

    “I know that they (the Colts) have a lot of good guys that will be favored at the district (individual) tournament, but we really haven’t looked ahead that far,” Christas said. “We’re just taking it one match at a time. I know that coach will keep grinding to figure out the match-ups and who we’re going to send out where and hopefully we’ll come out on top.”

    113 through 132.

    Seasons end for New Oxford, Gettysburg: New Oxford and Gettysburg, meanwhile, saw their seasons end on Thursday in District 3 3-A consolation action.

    New Oxford suffered a 38-31 loss to Cumberland Valley on Thursday. The Colonials finished 12-7.

    Gettysburg, meanwhile, won its first consolation match on Thursday, beating Lampeter-Strasburg, 54-25, before falling to Central Dauphin, 43-24. The Warriors finished at 16-5. Central Dauphin improved 17-3 and clinched a state playoff berth.

    In 2-A action on Thursday, Bermudian Springs beat Octorara in a quarterfinal match, 42-23. The Eagles faced Hamburg later Thursday night in a semifinal. The winner would move to Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. final at Milton Hershey and clinch a state berth.

    Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE