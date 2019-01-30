Buy Photo Dallastown head wrestling coach Dave Gable. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

DALLASTOWN — Wednesday night, the Dallastown wrestling team demonstrated exactly why it earned the No. 1 seed in this year's District 3 Class 3-A Tournament.

Coach Dave Gable's Wildcats improved to 17-0 after dominating No. 16 Solanco, 55-15, in a first-round contest at Dallastown High School.

The York-Adams League Division I champion won the first seven bouts to race out to a 37-0 lead over the Mules (9-4).

In addition to three forfeits, the Wildcats scored six points in four other matches.Those pins included a pair of sticks that took less than 60 seconds — Jamal Brandon at 220 (29 seconds) and Raymond Christas at 285 (52 seconds). Hunter Sweitzer (152) and Franklin Klinger (170) had Dallastown's other pins.

Brooks Gable (138) earned a tech fall for Dallastown, while Cael Turnbull (132) and Jarrett Feeney (182) scored major decisions.

Dallastown will face No. 8 Cumberland Valley in the quarterfinals later Wednesday night on the Wildcats' home mat. The Eagles defeated No. 9 Conestoga Valley, 42-17, to earn a chance against the Wildcats.

The other two York-Adams teams in the 3-A field also won their openers on Wednesday.

No. 13 New Oxford upset No. 4 Wilson, 34-32, on Wilson's home mat. That earned the Colonials (12-5) a quarterfinal berth vs. No. 5 Central Dauphin (15-2) later on Wednesday at Wilson. Central Dauphin beat No. 12 Penn Manor (14-4) in its opener, 47-26.

No. 7 Gettysburg rolled past No. 10 Waynesboro, 45-18, in its opener at Chambersburg. The Warriors improved to 15-3. Waynesboro finished 13-3. Gettysburg will next face No. 2 Chambersburg (14-1) later Wednesday on the Trojans' home mat.

