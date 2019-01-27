Story Highlights The Dallastown wrestling team is the No. 1 seed in the District 3 3-A playoffs.

The Wildcats are 16-0 and are coming off a York-Adams Division I championship.

Dallastown will face No. 16 seed Solanco (9-3) in Tuesday's first round.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Jamal Brandon, top, seen here in action earlier this season, is 28-3 for the Wildcats at 220 pounds. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Dallastown is the lone York County team to earn a berth in the District 3 wrestling team playoffs.

Coach Dave Gable's unbeaten Wildcats (16-0), however, will enter the 16-team Class 3-A tournament as the No. 1 seed.

As a result, the York-Adams Division I champions will serve as a host site for Tuesday's first-round and quarterfinal matches.

In the first round at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dallastown will play host to No. 16 seed Solanco (9-3). If the Wildcats get past the Golden Mules, they'll face the winner of Tuesday's other first-round match at Dallastown, pitting No. 8 seed Cumberland Valley (11-4) vs. No. 9 seed Conestoga Valley (12-4). The quarterfinal match at Dallastown is set to follow immediately after the two first-round matches.

The Wildcats boast a lineup featuring seven wrestlers with 22 or more wins, led by unbeaten 285-pounder Raymond Christas (26-0). Dallastown's other top winners are: Jamal Brandon, 28-3 at 220; Franklin Klinger, 25-6 at 170; John Ligon, 25-5 at 160; Caden Dobbins, 23-9 at 106; Cael Turnbull, 23-10 at 132; and Sam Druck, 22-9 at 145. Those records are supplied by Pa-Wrestling.com.

Buy Photo Dallastown head wrestling coach Dave Gable. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two other Y-A teams from Adams County did make the 3-A field. Gettysburg (14-3) is the No. 7 seed and New Oxford (11-5) is the No. 13 seed. In the first round Tuesday, Gettysburg faces No. 10 Waynesboro (13-2) at No. 2 seed Chambersburg. The other first-round match at Chambersburg pits the host team (13-1) vs. No. 15 Hershey (9-3).

New Oxford, meanwhile, takes on No. 4 Wilson (12-1) on its home mat. The other first-round match at Wilson pits No. 12 Penn Manor (14-3) at No. 5 Central Dauphin (14-2)

The 3-A semifinals are set for 5 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove. The championship and third-place matches are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Milton Hershey's Spartan Center.

Bermudian is No. 2 seed in Class 2-A: In 2-A, Bermudian Springs and Littlestown from Adams County made the 12-team field.

Division III champion Bermudian (18-1) is the No. 2 seed and gets a bye in Monday's first round. In Wednesday's quarterfinals, Bermudian will play host to the winner of Monday's match between No. 7 Octorara (11-6) and No. 10 Wyomissing (11-4). If Bermudian wins its quarterfinal match on Wednesday, it will play host to a semifinal contest immediately after its quarterfinal.

The other Y-A team in the 2-A field is No. 11 seed Littlestown (5-4), which will travel to No. 6 seed Boiling Springs (11-2) at 6 p.m. Monday.

Bermudian downed Boiling Springs in battle of longtime 2-A powers on Saturday, 31-25.

The 2-A championship and third-place matches are set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Milton Hershey's Spartan Center.

Reversal of fortune costs Spring Grove: In case you missed it, the Spring Grove wrestling team went from delirious to dejected in a matter of moments on Thursday night.

It was an epic reversal of fortune.

Spring Grove traveled to New Oxford on Thursday in a match that had serious District 3 3-A implications.

The match ended in a 35-35 tie, which meant the winner would be determined by a tiebreaking criteria.

According to a report by Josh Martin in the Gettysburg Times, the match official initially determined that Spring Grove had won based on Criteria E — most six-point wins. That sent the Rocket wrestlers into celebration mode.

That first determination, however, didn't include a New Oxford forfeit victory at 106. So each team actually had four six-point wins.

Martin reported that former South Western wrestler Josiah Beers, who was in attendance at the match, alerted the match officials of the mistake.

So the match then went to Criteria F — most technical falls. New Oxford had a 1-0 edge in that category, giving the Colonials the tiebreaking bonus point and an unlikely 36-35 triumph.

Spring Grove's joy turned instantly turned into disappointment.

New Oxford's technical fall came from Luke Lardarello at 182.

Spring Grove led the match 35-26 going into the final two bouts, but the Colonials won those two bouts behind a pin from Timothy Uhler at 120 and a 6-4 decision by Lance Beckner at 126, creating the 35-35 tie and forcing the match into the tiebreaking criteria.

Clay Baker (132), Anthony Hinson (160), Eric Glass (220) and Sam Meyer (113) had pins for Spring Grove. Uhler, Jared Bair (138) and Dylan Forbes (195) had New Oxford pins.

The win moved the Colonials to 11-5 overall, while Spring Grove fell to 10-7. As a result, New Oxford made the 3-A tournament, while Spring Grove finished No. 20 in the final District 3 3-A power ratings and missed the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.