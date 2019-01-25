Story Highlights Spring Grove and New Oxford battled to a 35-35 wrestling tie on Thursday.

The match then went to a tiebreaking criteria formula to determine the winner.

At first, Spring Grove was mistakenly announced as winning the tiebreaker.

After further review, however, it was determined New Oxford won by tiebreaker.

The Spring Grove wrestling team went from delirious to dejected in a matter of moments on Thursday night.

It was an epic reversal of fortune.

The Colonials were playing host to Spring Grove in a match that had serious District 3 Class 3-A implications.

The match ended in a 35-35 tie, which meant the winner would be determined by a tiebreaking criteria.

According to a report by Josh Martin in the Gettysburg Times, the match official initially determined that Spring Grove had won based on Criteria E — most six-point wins. That sent the Rocket wrestlers into celebration mode.

That first determination, however, didn't include a New Oxford forfeit victory at 106. So each team actually had four six-point wins.

Martin reported that former South Western wrestler Josiah Beers, who was in attendance at the match, alerted the match officials of the mistake.

So the match then went to Criteria F — most technical falls. New Oxford had a 1-0 edge in that category, giving the Colonials the tiebreaking bonus point and an unlikely 36-35 triumph.

Spring Grove's joy turned instantly turned into disappointment.

That New Oxford technical fall came from Luke Lardarello at 182.

The win moved the Colonials to 11-5 overall and 4-2 in York-Adams Division I. Spring Grove fell to 10-7 and 3-3.

The New Oxford victory likely earned the Colonials a District 3 playoff berth. The loss, meanwhile, likely cost the Rockets a similar berth.

In the latest District 3 3-A power ratings, which includes Thursday's results, New Oxford is No. 13, while Spring Grove is 20th. Only the top 16 teams in the final power ratings will make the tournament, which starts Tuesday. Spring Grove will likely be left out of that tournament for the first time in nearly two decades.

The official District 3 pairings will be released over the weekend.

Spring Grove led the match 35-26 going into the final two bouts, but the Colonials won those two bouts behind a pin from Timothy Uhler at 120 and a 6-4 decision by Lance Beckner at 126, creating the 35-35 tie and forcing the match into the tiebreaking criteria.

Clay Baker (132), Anthony Hinsoin (160), Eric Glass (220) and Sam Meyer (113) had pins for Spring Grove. Uhler, Jared Bair (138) and Dylan Forbes (195) had New Oxford pins.

